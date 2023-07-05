From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Dogs and private property in city parks: a picnic rally
Date:
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
West end of Precita Park,
Lower Bernal, San Francisco
Lower Bernal, San Francisco
See the Cat & It’s a Dog’s Life
present
Picnic in Precita Park for Dogs and their managers
A week after Independence Day, we’re serving up dynamite couscous, scrumpti-licious chips, and other delectables because we’d like you to consider a piece of legislation aimed for the Board of Supes that would permit dogs to own up to 20% of city parks as recreational property in perpetuity.
The “dogs in the parks” war of 2016 didn’t settle everyone’s hash, it seems, and the issue of canine access is back!
Tuesday, July 11, 2024
West end of Precita Park, SF
4-6 pm
For more information: info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
present
Picnic in Precita Park for Dogs and their managers
A week after Independence Day, we’re serving up dynamite couscous, scrumpti-licious chips, and other delectables because we’d like you to consider a piece of legislation aimed for the Board of Supes that would permit dogs to own up to 20% of city parks as recreational property in perpetuity.
The “dogs in the parks” war of 2016 didn’t settle everyone’s hash, it seems, and the issue of canine access is back!
Tuesday, July 11, 2024
West end of Precita Park, SF
4-6 pm
For more information: info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
For more information: http://www.LeonPhat.com
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 2:40PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network