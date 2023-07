See the Cat & It’s a Dog’s LifepresentPicnic in Precita Park for Dogs and their managersA week after Independence Day, we’re serving up dynamite couscous, scrumpti-licious chips, and other delectables because we’d like you to consider a piece of legislation aimed for the Board of Supes that would permit dogs to own up to 20% of city parks as recreational property in perpetuity.The “dogs in the parks” war of 2016 didn’t settle everyone’s hash, it seems, and the issue of canine access is back!Tuesday, July 11, 2024West end of Precita Park, SF4-6 pmFor more information: info [at] TheCommonsSF.org