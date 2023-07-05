From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free virtual screening of the documentary film "The People & The Olive"
Date:
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
The film screening will be followed by a discussion with film director Aaron Dennis, film producer Jacob Wheeler, and event organizer Nasser Abufarha.
The People and the Olive is an inspiring feature-length documentary about the daily struggles and joys of Palestinian olive farmers. When a group of American ultra-marathoners sets out to run 129 miles in 5 days across the West Bank, they discover that in replanting uprooted olive trees they are planting hope and building cultural bridges.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/endassaultjenin/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=32043ca4-2cb2-43b6-ae44-c4caa1754b99
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/TurmusayyaPogrom/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=42593603-1798-4f7a-96d6-28f362eb0799
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/jeninassault/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=5b2e3970-9319-490d-8411-41374a98d204
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/paypal_stop_punishing_palestinians?t=5&akid=9622%2E23597%2EWE9zJW
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 12:20PM
