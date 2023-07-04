From the Open-Publishing Calendar
On Julian Assange's Birthday: SF Rally To Free Him & Mumia Abu-jamal
On Julian Assange's birthday on July 2, 2023 a solidarity rally was held at the Harry Bridges Plaza in San Francisco to demand his freedom.
On the birthday of Australian journalist July 3, 2023, Julian Assange solidarity actions were
held around the world including in San Francisco. A solidarity rally was held for the freedom
of Julian Assange and journalist and political writer Mumia Abu-jamal. Speakers included
Edward Hasbrouck representing the National Writers Union and International Federation
of Journalists IFJ.
The CWA Pacific Media Workers Guild has passed resolutions to free Julian Assange and
Mumia Abu-jamal and they will be presented to the conventions of the NewsGuild and CWA happening in St. Louis in mid-July.
Additional Media:
On World Press Freedom Day Speak-out At KQED To Free Julian Assange & Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/vO-6cUeRfMg
Join IFJ Campaign
Free Assange now!
https://www.ifj.org/actions/ifj-campaigns/free-assange-now.html
Assange: IFJ and EFJ co-sign open letter to US President Biden
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/assange-ifj-and-efj-co-sign-open-letter-to-us-president.html
Tlaib Leads Letter to DOJ to Drop Charges Against Julian Assange; Defends Freedom of Press
https://tlaib.house.gov/posts/tlaib-leads-letter-to-doj-to-drop-charges-against-julian-assange-defends-freedom-of-press
Journalists Speak Up For Assange
https://speak-up-for-assange.org/sign/
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://youtu.be/mujVU2Y5PAo
SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0
ILWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM
Community & Labor Speak Out & Rally To Demand The Freedom Of Mumia In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/NV7VLuMYcf8
Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE
KQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’
https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/protest-kqed-censorship-of-mumia-abu-jamal-in-new-documentary-philly-d-a/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/AXVDBLkLKA8
