protest cheer
San Francisco U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

On Julian Assange's Birthday: SF Rally To Free Him & Mumia Abu-jamal

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 6:33PM
On Julian Assange's birthday on July 2, 2023 a solidarity rally was held at the Harry Bridges Plaza in San Francisco to demand his freedom.
assange_sf_rally_7-3-23.jpg
On the birthday of Australian journalist July 3, 2023, Julian Assange solidarity actions were
held around the world including in San Francisco. A solidarity rally was held for the freedom
of Julian Assange and journalist and political writer Mumia Abu-jamal. Speakers included
Edward Hasbrouck representing the National Writers Union and International Federation
of Journalists IFJ.

The CWA Pacific Media Workers Guild has passed resolutions to free Julian Assange and
Mumia Abu-jamal and they will be presented to the conventions of the NewsGuild and CWA happening in St. Louis in mid-July.

Additional Media:

On World Press Freedom Day Speak-out At KQED To Free Julian Assange & Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/vO-6cUeRfMg

Join IFJ Campaign
Free Assange now!
https://www.ifj.org/actions/ifj-campaigns/free-assange-now.html

Assange: IFJ and EFJ co-sign open letter to US President Biden
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/assange-ifj-and-efj-co-sign-open-letter-to-us-president.html

Tlaib Leads Letter to DOJ to Drop Charges Against Julian Assange; Defends Freedom of Press
https://tlaib.house.gov/posts/tlaib-leads-letter-to-doj-to-drop-charges-against-julian-assange-defends-freedom-of-press

Journalists Speak Up For Assange
https://speak-up-for-assange.org/sign/

SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://youtu.be/mujVU2Y5PAo

SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0

ILWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM

Community & Labor Speak Out & Rally To Demand The Freedom Of Mumia In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/NV7VLuMYcf8

Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE

KQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’
https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/protest-kqed-censorship-of-mumia-abu-jamal-in-new-documentary-philly-d-a/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/AXVDBLkLKA8
§NWU IFJ Journalist Edward Hasbrouk Represented NWU-IFJ
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 6:33PM
sm_img_6117.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Edward Hasbrouk, a journalist representing the National Writers Union and the International Federation of Journalists spoke for the freedom of journalists Assange and Mumia.
https://youtu.be/AXVDBLkLKA8
§Solidarity With Korean Photo Journalist Jang Jin-young
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 6:33PM
sm_img_6123.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers called for the dropping of criminal charges against Korean photo journalist Jang Jin-Young for reporting on Ukraine without a government permit.
https://youtu.be/AXVDBLkLKA8
§Chalking For Assange & Mumia
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 6:33PM
sm_img_6083.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Chalking The Harry Bridges Plaza for Julian Assange and Mumia Abu-jamal
https://youtu.be/AXVDBLkLKA8
§Banner In Front Of Ferry Building
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 6:33PM
sm_img_6119.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The banner for freeing Julian Assange was unveiled
https://youtu.be/AXVDBLkLKA8
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
more info
Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 10:03PM
