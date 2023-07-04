On Julian Assange's birthday on July 2, 2023 a solidarity rally was held at the Harry Bridges Plaza in San Francisco to demand his freedom.

On the birthday of Australian journalist July 3, 2023, Julian Assange solidarity actions wereheld around the world including in San Francisco. A solidarity rally was held for the freedomof Julian Assange and journalist and political writer Mumia Abu-jamal. Speakers includedEdward Hasbrouck representing the National Writers Union and International Federationof Journalists IFJ.The CWA Pacific Media Workers Guild has passed resolutions to free Julian Assange andMumia Abu-jamal and they will be presented to the conventions of the NewsGuild and CWA happening in St. Louis in mid-July.Additional Media:On World Press Freedom Day Speak-out At KQED To Free Julian Assange & Mumia Abu-JamalJoin IFJ CampaignFree Assange now!Assange: IFJ and EFJ co-sign open letter to US President BidenTlaib Leads Letter to DOJ to Drop Charges Against Julian Assange; Defends Freedom of PressJournalists Speak Up For AssangeSF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian AssangeSF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful ProgrammingILWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-JamalCommunity & Labor Speak Out & Rally To Demand The Freedom Of Mumia In San FranciscoMumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle HanrahanKQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’Production of Labor Video Project