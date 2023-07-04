top
Palestine International San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

LaborFest Panel - Palestine: Journalists, Educators & The US Labor Movement

sm_palestinian_journalist_murders.jpeg
original image (1000x522)
Date:
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
7/15/23 Panel-Palestine: Journalists, Educators & The US Labor Movement
July 15 at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm PDT


The escalating attack on the Palestinian people and children also includes targeting of journalists and educators in the US. This panel will look at the case for justice for Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the fight for the SFSU AMED program and the fight within the labor movement.

Panelists include:

Lina Abu Akleh, The Fight For Justice & The Case of Palestinian American Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Said Arikat, Palestinian journalist and the Washington bureau chief for Jerusalem based newspaper Al-Quds

Rabab Abdulhadi, Director, Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies Program, SFSU

Dr. Cornel West, Professor & Green Party Presidential Candidate

Lisa Milos, Member of CWA UPTE UCSF
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 4, 2023 1:42PM
§Israel Continues To Murder Journalists With No Action By US
by LaborFest
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 1:42PM
sm_palestinian_gaza-journalist-among-killed-by-idf.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
The regular targeting and murder of Palestinian journalists is a war crime but the US allows Israel to get away with it.
§Palestinian School Bombed By Israel
by LaborFest
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 1:42PM
palestinian_school_bombed.jpg
The US supported Israeli military targets schools in the war on Palestinians
§The Zionists Have An Organized Campaign Against SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
by LaborFest
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 1:42PM
sm_abdulahi_rabab_cartoon.jpg
original image (1123x740)
The Zionists of apartheid Isreal have an organized campaign to drive out SFSU AMED professor Rabab Abdulhadi and shut down hr program. They also have terrorized her and her students with racist posters on the SFSU campus that the administration ignored. The SFSU president is an open supporter of Zionism and the ADL which is involved in blacklisting professor and targeting critics of Israel.
more info
LaborFest
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 10:08PM
