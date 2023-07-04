7/15/23 Panel-Palestine: Journalists, Educators & The US Labor MovementJuly 15 at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm PDTThe escalating attack on the Palestinian people and children also includes targeting of journalists and educators in the US. This panel will look at the case for justice for Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the fight for the SFSU AMED program and the fight within the labor movement.Panelists include:Lina Abu Akleh, The Fight For Justice & The Case of Palestinian American Journalist Shireen Abu AklehSaid Arikat, Palestinian journalist and the Washington bureau chief for Jerusalem based newspaper Al-QudsRabab Abdulhadi, Director, Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies Program, SFSUDr. Cornel West, Professor & Green Party Presidential CandidateLisa Milos, Member of CWA UPTE UCSF