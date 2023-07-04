From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
LaborFest Panel - Palestine: Journalists, Educators & The US Labor Movement
Date:
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
Please register for an event in advance.
Find the details in your confirmation email. (e.g. zoom link)
https://laborfest.net/event/50th-anniversary-of-chile-coup-labor-solidarity-afl-cio/
Find the details in your confirmation email. (e.g. zoom link)
https://laborfest.net/event/50th-anniversary-of-chile-coup-labor-solidarity-afl-cio/
7/15/23 Panel-Palestine: Journalists, Educators & The US Labor Movement
https://laborfest.net/event/50th-anniversary-of-chile-coup-labor-solidarity-afl-cio/
July 15 at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm PDT
The escalating attack on the Palestinian people and children also includes targeting of journalists and educators in the US. This panel will look at the case for justice for Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the fight for the SFSU AMED program and the fight within the labor movement.
Panelists include:
Lina Abu Akleh, The Fight For Justice & The Case of Palestinian American Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Said Arikat, Palestinian journalist and the Washington bureau chief for Jerusalem based newspaper Al-Quds
Rabab Abdulhadi, Director, Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies Program, SFSU
Dr. Cornel West, Professor & Green Party Presidential Candidate
Lisa Milos, Member of CWA UPTE UCSF
https://laborfest.net/event/50th-anniversary-of-chile-coup-labor-solidarity-afl-cio/
July 15 at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm PDT
The escalating attack on the Palestinian people and children also includes targeting of journalists and educators in the US. This panel will look at the case for justice for Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the fight for the SFSU AMED program and the fight within the labor movement.
Panelists include:
Lina Abu Akleh, The Fight For Justice & The Case of Palestinian American Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Said Arikat, Palestinian journalist and the Washington bureau chief for Jerusalem based newspaper Al-Quds
Rabab Abdulhadi, Director, Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies Program, SFSU
Dr. Cornel West, Professor & Green Party Presidential Candidate
Lisa Milos, Member of CWA UPTE UCSF
For more information: https://laborfest.net/event/50th-anniversa...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 4, 2023 1:42PM
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
more info
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 10:08PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network