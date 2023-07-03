From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Governor and legislators reach deal on budget package with Delta Tunnel language removed
Many political insiders believe that Governor Newsom attempted to ram through his last minute legislative language to expedite the construction of the Delta Tunnel and other water and infrastructure projects in order to serve the wishes of his agribusiness, building industry, real estate and other Big Money donors.
Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon on the evening of June 26 reached an agreement on the 2023-24 state budget that excludes the 45 mile-long Delta Tunnel project from the trailer bill language.
Many political insiders believe that Governor Newsom attempted to ram through his last minute legislative language to expedite the construction of the Delta Tunnel and other water and infrastructure projects in order to serve the wishes of his agribusiness, building industry, real estate and other Big Money donors.
For example, Stewart and Lynda Resnick, billionaire agribusiness tycoons and major promoters of the Delta Tunnel and increased water pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, have donated a total of $431,600 to Governor Gavin Newsom since 2018, including $250,000 to Stop The Republican Recall Of Governor Newsom and $64,800 to Newsom For California Governor 2022.
Newsom received a total of $755,198 in donations from agribusiness in the 2018 election cycle, based on the data from http://www.followthemoney.org. That figure includes a combined $116,800 from Stewart and Lynda Resnick and $58,400 from E.J. Gallo, combined with $579,998 in the agriculture donations category.
Many political insiders believe that Governor Newsom attempted to ram through his last minute legislative language to expedite the construction of the Delta Tunnel and other water and infrastructure projects in order to serve the wishes of his agribusiness, building industry, real estate and other Big Money donors.
For example, Stewart and Lynda Resnick, billionaire agribusiness tycoons and major promoters of the Delta Tunnel and increased water pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, have donated a total of $431,600 to Governor Gavin Newsom since 2018, including $250,000 to Stop The Republican Recall Of Governor Newsom and $64,800 to Newsom For California Governor 2022.
Newsom received a total of $755,198 in donations from agribusiness in the 2018 election cycle, based on the data from http://www.followthemoney.org. That figure includes a combined $116,800 from Stewart and Lynda Resnick and $58,400 from E.J. Gallo, combined with $579,998 in the agriculture donations category.
