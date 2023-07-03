From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Q&A Discussion of the film "My Tree"
Date:
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Watch the free film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.
Using donations collected by children via “little blue boxes,” the Jewish National Fund has planted more than 250 million trees in Israel/Palestine. Ostensibly to “make the desert bloom,” the planting has radically altered the land’s biodiversity. My Tree follows filmmaker Jason Sherman’s journey to find the tree planted in his name on the occasion of his bar mitzvah. When he discovers that “his” tree is in a forest covering up a Palestinian village destroyed in 1967—one of many forests hiding scores of destroyed villages—he seeks to learn the motivations behind JNF’s tree-planting enterprise and to understand his own culpability.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/endassaultjenin/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=32043ca4-2cb2-43b6-ae44-c4caa1754b99
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/TurmusayyaPogrom/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=42593603-1798-4f7a-96d6-28f362eb0799
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/jeninassault/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=5b2e3970-9319-490d-8411-41374a98d204
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/paypal_stop_punishing_palestinians?t=5&akid=9622%2E23597%2EWE9zJW
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 3, 2023 8:22PM
