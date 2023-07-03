top
International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

The Paris Commune Lives On

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
Saga remembered and honored by "Friends of the Commune"
sm_01-176-12723-854_4260.jpg
original image (1965x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

In a quiet neitghboorhood in Paris there is a little storefront and office with a sign that says "Paris Commune 1871." It is the office of the "Friends of the Commune", established in 1882 by those who had participated in the seventy-two day life of the Paris Commune and had just returned from exile. The organization holds events throughout the year to honor the memory of the Commune and seeks to promote the ideals it stood for. They sell posters and books and hold tours to locations in Paris where Commune events took place.

The Commune, like the French Revolution is an central marker in the narrative of the political Left, a narrative for those who seek to create a world of.. there is no better way to put it... Liberté, Egalité, Fratenité. The Commune was the first to separate church and state, mandate free education, workers' rights, and gender equality. They implemented measures that are still being fought for today throughout the world.

French history is marked by great advances in political thought that usually end up in horrific, disastrous massacres. The Commune was no exception. It was put down in a terrible massacre in which 20,000 Parisians perished. Not only that, but there was an intense effort to discredit the Commune as consisting of bandits, murderers and prostitutes. The then new technology of photography was used to fake photos of "communards" committing crimes. Many such photos survive today and are still used to discredit the Commune.
For more information: https://www.commune1871.org/
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
To the dead of the Commune
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
Saga remembered and honored by "Friends of the Commune"
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
Decreed by the Paris Commune

Considering that the first principle of the French Republic is liberty:
Considering that freedom of conscience is the first liberty:
Considering that the support of cults is contrary to the principal: since it imposes on citizens against their faith:
Considering that, in fact, the clergy has been complicit in the crimes of the monarchy against liberty:


DECREED

1. The Church is separate from the State.
2. The support budget for cults is eliminated.
3. All assets, furnishings and buildings belonging to religious congregations are declared to be national property.
4. An inquiry be immediately made to evaluate the nature of these assets and to place them at the disposal of the Nation.

April 3, 1871, The Paris Commune
https://www.commune1871.org/
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
Election poster urging people to elect good people.

"Don't loose sight that those who would best serve you are those that also suffer the same privations as you.

Be wary of those who would serve only their own interests and end up viewing themselves as indispensable.

Be wary of speakers that devote themselves to fine words and are incapable to taking action.

Also avoid those that fortune has favored because they rarely view the worker as a brother.

Finally, look for men of sincere convictions, of the People, active and resolute, have a sense of right and of known honesty. Bring your preferences to those who will not betray your vote; real merit is modest and it is up to the electors to know their men and not up to the candidates to convince.

We are convinced that if you follow these observations you will at last inaugurate real popular representation, you will also have found representatives that will never consider themselves as your masters."

Signed City Hall, March 25, 1871. The Central Committee of the National Guard.
https://www.commune1871.org/
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
During the siege of the Commune, the only way to get out of Paris was by balloon as remembered by this cafe.
https://www.commune1871.org/
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
Louse Michele was one of the heroines of the Commune
https://www.commune1871.org/
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
The canons that Parisians refused to give the Versailles government were here, setting off the Commune's rebellion.
https://www.commune1871.org/
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jul 3, 2023 12:49PM
The canons.
https://www.commune1871.org/
