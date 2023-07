Bank of America in berkeley hit with STOP COP CITY tags and ATM screens smashed by ฅ(^•ﻌ•^ฅ)

LAST NIGHT AT 1AM THE BANK OF AMERICA ON COLLEGE AVE IN BERKELEY WAS ATTACKED IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE CAMPAIGN TO STOP COP CITY AND WEELAUNEE FOREST DEFENDERS.



THREE ATM SCREENS WERE SMASHED WITH HAMMER IN FRONT OF THE BANK AND "STOP COP CITY R.I.P TORT" WAS SPRAYED ON THE WALL IN BLACK PAINT.



THIS IS AN EASILY REPRODUCED ACTION. THERE ARE BANK OF AMERICA BUILDINGS ALL OVER.





FUCK THE POLICE



NO COP CITY ANYWHERE



410,757,864,530 SMASHED ATMs FOR WEELAUNEE















