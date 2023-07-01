From the Open-Publishing Calendar
End All Wars Protest & Sherry Conable Memorial
Date:
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
End All Wars
Location Details:
Corners of Water and Ocean Streets, Santa Cruz
Park in open spaces at the County Bldg.
Join us at the corners of Water and Ocean Streets for our traditional July 4th End All Wars greeting for the holiday traffic.
For those who knew her, the event will also be a memory day for longtime peace activist and community-heart-builder Sherry Conable.
Bring signs with anti-war and peace themes.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 1, 2023 9:26PM
