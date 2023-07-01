End All Wars Protest & Sherry Conable Memorial

Date:

Tuesday, July 04, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

End All Wars

Location Details:

Corners of Water and Ocean Streets, Santa Cruz

Park in open spaces at the County Bldg.

Join us at the corners of Water and Ocean Streets for our traditional July 4th End All Wars greeting for the holiday traffic.



For those who knew her, the event will also be a memory day for longtime peace activist and community-heart-builder Sherry Conable.



Bring signs with anti-war and peace themes.