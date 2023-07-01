From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ATMs Smashed + Defaced in Solidarity with "Stop Cop City"
STOP COP CITY / 5 ATMs Smashed + 4 Bank of Amerikkka Buildings Vandalized n Bay Area Friday Night
Friday night (June 30th) at total of four Bank of Amerikkka buildings and five ATMs were vandalized or damaged in solidarity with the #StopCopCity campaign and struggle to defend the Weelaunee Forest in so-called Atlanta.
Two Bank of Amerikkka buildings were tagged in Oakland with messages: "Stop Cop City" and "ACAB"
The BofA on 50 California St. in San Francisco was spray painted with words "Stop Cop City" and the screens on its ATM machines smashed with hammers.
The BofA on Sunvalley Blvd. in Concord was spray painted with words "Stop Cop City" and three of its ATMs had screens entirely smashed out with hammers.
(o.o)
Two Bank of Amerikkka buildings were tagged in Oakland with messages: "Stop Cop City" and "ACAB"
The BofA on 50 California St. in San Francisco was spray painted with words "Stop Cop City" and the screens on its ATM machines smashed with hammers.
The BofA on Sunvalley Blvd. in Concord was spray painted with words "Stop Cop City" and three of its ATMs had screens entirely smashed out with hammers.
(o.o)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network