San Francisco U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Police State & Prisons

ATMs Smashed + Defaced in Solidarity with "Stop Cop City"

by (o.o)
Sat, Jul 1, 2023 12:28PM
STOP COP CITY / 5 ATMs Smashed + 4 Bank of Amerikkka Buildings Vandalized n Bay Area Friday Night
Friday night (June 30th) at total of four Bank of Amerikkka buildings and five ATMs were vandalized or damaged in solidarity with the #StopCopCity campaign and struggle to defend the Weelaunee Forest in so-called Atlanta.

Two Bank of Amerikkka buildings were tagged in Oakland with messages: "Stop Cop City" and "ACAB"

The BofA on 50 California St. in San Francisco was spray painted with words "Stop Cop City" and the screens on its ATM machines smashed with hammers.

The BofA on Sunvalley Blvd. in Concord was spray painted with words "Stop Cop City" and three of its ATMs had screens entirely smashed out with hammers.

(o.o)
