Let’s celebrate #4thofJuly by showing up for HEALTH CARE!Join our “Health Care is a Human Right” Contingent at the Rose, White, Blue Parade & Festival on Independence Day.The Rose Garden neighborhood of San JoseTuesday, July 4th @ meet at 8:30 AM to line upMore info: https://www.facebook.com/events/966685307993581/?ref=newsfeed Come join the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition's [Healthcare is a Human Right] contingent at the Rose White & Blue Parade, San Jose’s Fourth of July Parade and Festival.We will have CalCare placards, buttons, stickers and small American flags for everyone!We need volunteers to hold our awesome banners in the contingent to help us get Healthcare for All the attention it deserves. Message us if you want to volunteer!We ask that YOU wear any combination of Red, White and Blue you wish…stars, stripes, polka dots, plaid, checkered…This event will be live streamed on NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48.Parade contingent staging is between 8:30 am and 9:00 amNote that there will be street closures so if you are driving come early to find parking in the neighborhood.Remember sunscreen, a hat and a bottle of water.Stay and enjoy the Festival 11am - 3pm between Shasta Ave. and Hanchett Ave. on the Alameda. Enjoy the Car show, Live music, Local food trucks, Shops, Community Organizations, Booths, and Kids’ Fun & Play Area#RWBSJ #RWBSJ23 @rosewhiteblueparade