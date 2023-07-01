top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Health Care is a Human Right! Contingent in the Rose, White and Blue Parade San Jose

sm_rose_white_blue.jpg
original image (2048x1030)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Time:
8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
SSC Single Payer Health Care Coalition
Location Details:
Start of parade near Lincoln High School, 555 Dana Avenue,
San Jose, CA 95126.

Parade winds its way through the Shasta/Hanchett and Rose Garden neighborhoods: Dana Ave to Naglee Ave to The Alameda

Join contingent at staging/start area
Let’s celebrate #4thofJuly by showing up for HEALTH CARE!

Join our “Health Care is a Human Right” Contingent at the Rose, White, Blue Parade & Festival on Independence Day.

The Rose Garden neighborhood of San Jose

Tuesday, July 4th @ meet at 8:30 AM to line up

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/966685307993581/?ref=newsfeed

Come join the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition's [Healthcare is a Human Right] contingent at the Rose White & Blue Parade, San Jose’s Fourth of July Parade and Festival.

We will have CalCare placards, buttons, stickers and small American flags for everyone!
We need volunteers to hold our awesome banners in the contingent to help us get Healthcare for All the attention it deserves. Message us if you want to volunteer!

We ask that YOU wear any combination of Red, White and Blue you wish…stars, stripes, polka dots, plaid, checkered…This event will be live streamed on NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48.
Parade contingent staging is between 8:30 am and 9:00 am

Note that there will be street closures so if you are driving come early to find parking in the neighborhood.

Remember sunscreen, a hat and a bottle of water.

Stay and enjoy the Festival 11am - 3pm between Shasta Ave. and Hanchett Ave. on the Alameda. Enjoy the Car show, Live music, Local food trucks, Shops, Community Organizations, Booths, and Kids’ Fun & Play Area

#RWBSJ #RWBSJ23 @rosewhiteblueparade
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9666853079...
