Health Care is a Human Right! Contingent in the Rose, White and Blue Parade San Jose

Date:

Tuesday, July 04, 2023

Time:

8:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

SSC Single Payer Health Care Coalition

Location Details:

Start of parade near Lincoln High School, 555 Dana Avenue,

San Jose, CA 95126.



Parade winds its way through the Shasta/Hanchett and Rose Garden neighborhoods: Dana Ave to Naglee Ave to The Alameda



Join contingent at staging/start area





Join our “Health Care is a Human Right” Contingent at the Rose, White, Blue Parade & Festival on Independence Day.



The Rose Garden neighborhood of San Jose



Tuesday, July 4th @ meet at 8:30 AM to line up



More info:



Come join the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition's [Healthcare is a Human Right] contingent at the Rose White & Blue Parade, San Jose’s Fourth of July Parade and Festival.



We will have CalCare placards, buttons, stickers and small American flags for everyone!

We need volunteers to hold our awesome banners in the contingent to help us get Healthcare for All the attention it deserves. Message us if you want to volunteer!



We ask that YOU wear any combination of Red, White and Blue you wish…stars, stripes, polka dots, plaid, checkered…This event will be live streamed on NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48.

Parade contingent staging is between 8:30 am and 9:00 am



Note that there will be street closures so if you are driving come early to find parking in the neighborhood.



Remember sunscreen, a hat and a bottle of water.



Stay and enjoy the Festival 11am - 3pm between Shasta Ave. and Hanchett Ave. on the Alameda. Enjoy the Car show, Live music, Local food trucks, Shops, Community Organizations, Booths, and Kids’ Fun & Play Area



