U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

#Climate Emergency: The People Have Solutions Teach-in w/ 350.org

sm_350.org_solutions.jpg
original image (878x493)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
350.org
Location Details:
Online event
#ClimateEmergency: The People Have Solutions

Thursday, July 6 at 3pm PST / 5PM CST / 6pm EST

RSVP: https://350org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpde-grD4iE9eHgAhpO6PqRZSqYW6lXXXJ#/registration

Interpretation into Spanish will be available for this webinar

Join 350.org for an exciting lineup of speakers for you, including activists from the frontlines of the fights against pipelines in Appalachia and Tanzania and Uganda, to the struggle to preserve the Weelaunee Forest (Stop Cop City) in Atlanta, and the Maine ballot initiative on energy.

They’ll share updates on their work, draw connections between our struggles, and provide a sneak peek into how 350 US plans to tackle the energy crisis through utilities companies — and more details about how you can get engaged this summer and fall.

Between extreme weather events like the ongoing Canadian wildfires and the approval of new fossil fuel projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline, it’s clear that our mission to end the era of fossil fuels and switch to justly sourced renewable energy is increasingly important.

-------------------------------------------------------------

#EmergenciaClimática: La Gente Tiene Soluciones

jueves 6 de julio at 3pm PST / 5PM CST / 6pm EST

regístrese aquí: https://350org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpde-grD4iE9eHgAhpO6PqRZSqYW6lXXXJ#/registration

habrá interpretación al español disponible

¡Vengan y únanse a nuestra actualización de 350 US! Los ponentes informarán desde la primera línea de la lucha del Oleoducto Mountain Valley (MVP), el Oleoducto de Petróleo Crudo de África Oriental (EACOP), la lucha de Stop Cop City, y ¡la iniciativa electoral de Maine sobre energía!

¡Regístrense ahora!

Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 1, 2023 9:52AM
