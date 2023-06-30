From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Overview of the Supreme Court Decision on Race-Conscious Admissions
Date:
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
MALDEF, EducationCounsel, CCO
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
SCOTUS Decision on Affirmative Action
Jul 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM PT
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OXjSDMFwTiKC2S03jCL2Vg#/registration
Join the Campaign for College Opportunity, Mexican American Legal Defense Fund (MALDEF) and EducationCounsel for an overview of the Supreme Court affirmative action decision.
Affirmative action was put in place in the mid-1960s as part of civil rights victories, which was essential in a system of higher education that primarily served white men. By banning race-conscious admissions, the Supreme Court has outlawed a powerful tool that has been used to advance the inclusion and integration of Latinx, Black, Asian American, NHPI, and AIAN students in higher education. This decision is a detrimental step backwards for a nation where over half of K-12 students are Latinx, Black, Asian American, NHPI, and AIAN.
The Supreme Court ruling to prohibit the use of race-conscious admissions in higher education is a threat to our democracy and an assault on the progress that universities have made to promote racial integration on college campuses. Despite significant progress, too many Latinx, Black, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI), and American Indian/Alaska Native (AIAN) students are shut out from our nation’s top universities and colleges, yet their academic, social, and economic contributions are needed to benefit our economy and strengthen our multi-racial democracy.
Legal experts will share an overview and legal parameters of the Supreme Court decision on
race-conscious admissions while uplifting what can and must be done to advance equitable opportunity and access to higher education for all Americans.
SPEAKERS
THOMAS A. SAENZ, President and General Counsel, Mexican American Legal Defense Fund (MALDEF)
ART COLEMAN, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, EducationCounsel
