Free virtual screening of the documentary films "Three Rs in the Sand" and "The Aftermath"
Date:
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
"Three Rs in the Sand," an UNRWA film that was produced in 1955, documents the beginnings and constructions of refugee camps, as well as showing how UNRWA and UNESCO undertook the difficult task of educating Palestinian refugees, from classes in the sand to vocational training centers.
"The Aftermath" shows how UNRWA responded to the Palestinian refugees of the 1967 war.
The film screening will be followed by a discussion with the audience.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/TurmusayyaPogrom/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=42593603-1798-4f7a-96d6-28f362eb0799
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/jeninassault/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=5b2e3970-9319-490d-8411-41374a98d204
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/paypal_stop_punishing_palestinians?t=5&akid=9622%2E23597%2EWE9zJW
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 4:13PM
