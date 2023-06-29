From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Unpacking the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action w/ OBI UC Berkeley
Date:
Monday, July 03, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley
Location Details:
Online event
A discussion on what the SCOTUS affirmative action decision means for the future
of our universities, and beyond
DATE & TIME: Monday, July 3 at 11am PT / 2pm ET
RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/dfCM2lSD30-zgS4TqA5Yog2
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include live captioning.
The US Supreme Court has just issued a ruling to further curtail considerations of race in university admissions at both public and private colleges, reversing decades of legal precedent and creating new challenges in the efforts to diversify campus student bodies.
The SCOTUS decision leaves us with questions, such as:
- But what specifically does the ruling outlaw?
- What is still allowed?
- What changes can we expect to see in light of the decision?
- And what mechanisms are still left for universities to meet diversity goals?
Join us to hear from legal experts about the implications of this decision on university student bodies, its wider social significance, and what can be done to help universities and other institutions better reflect the diversity of our country.
Speakers
- john a. powell, Director of the Othering & Belonging Institute
- Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of Berkeley Law
- Sheryll Cashin, Professor of Law at Georgetown Law School
- Stephen Menendian (moderator), Assistant Director of the Othering & Belonging Institute
This event is organized by the Othering & Belonging Institute, and co-sponsored
by Berkeley Law (https://www.law.berkeley.edu/).
of our universities, and beyond
DATE & TIME: Monday, July 3 at 11am PT / 2pm ET
RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/dfCM2lSD30-zgS4TqA5Yog2
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include live captioning.
The US Supreme Court has just issued a ruling to further curtail considerations of race in university admissions at both public and private colleges, reversing decades of legal precedent and creating new challenges in the efforts to diversify campus student bodies.
The SCOTUS decision leaves us with questions, such as:
- But what specifically does the ruling outlaw?
- What is still allowed?
- What changes can we expect to see in light of the decision?
- And what mechanisms are still left for universities to meet diversity goals?
Join us to hear from legal experts about the implications of this decision on university student bodies, its wider social significance, and what can be done to help universities and other institutions better reflect the diversity of our country.
Speakers
- john a. powell, Director of the Othering & Belonging Institute
- Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of Berkeley Law
- Sheryll Cashin, Professor of Law at Georgetown Law School
- Stephen Menendian (moderator), Assistant Director of the Othering & Belonging Institute
This event is organized by the Othering & Belonging Institute, and co-sponsored
by Berkeley Law (https://www.law.berkeley.edu/).
For more information: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/events
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 2:53PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network