U.S. Education & Student Activism

Unpacking the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action w/ OBI UC Berkeley

sm_obi_scotus_decision.jpg
original image (878x493)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, July 03, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley
Location Details:
Online event
A discussion on what the SCOTUS affirmative action decision means for the future
of our universities, and beyond

DATE & TIME: Monday, July 3 at 11am PT / 2pm ET

RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/dfCM2lSD30-zgS4TqA5Yog2

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include live captioning.


The US Supreme Court has just issued a ruling to further curtail considerations of race in university admissions at both public and private colleges, reversing decades of legal precedent and creating new challenges in the efforts to diversify campus student bodies.

The SCOTUS decision leaves us with questions, such as:

- But what specifically does the ruling outlaw?

- What is still allowed?

- What changes can we expect to see in light of the decision?

- And what mechanisms are still left for universities to meet diversity goals?

Join us to hear from legal experts about the implications of this decision on university student bodies, its wider social significance, and what can be done to help universities and other institutions better reflect the diversity of our country.

Speakers

- john a. powell, Director of the Othering & Belonging Institute

- Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of Berkeley Law

- Sheryll Cashin, Professor of Law at Georgetown Law School

- Stephen Menendian (moderator), Assistant Director of the Othering & Belonging Institute

This event is organized by the Othering & Belonging Institute, and co-sponsored
by Berkeley Law (https://www.law.berkeley.edu/).
For more information: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/events
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 2:53PM
