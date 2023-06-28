Free Clothing Swap

Date:

Sunday, August 06, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

California Interfaith Power and Light

Location Details:

St. Francis Lutheran

152 Church Street

San Francisco CA 94114

We'll gather for food, music, and to swap our gently used clothing. Help us fight fast-fashion and the destructive ecological wake it leaves behind.



Please bring gently used and laundered clothing, shoes, and jewelry to swap.



Any items left will be donated to 'Out of the Closet' to benefit HIV healthcare.