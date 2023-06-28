From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Clothing Swap
Sunday, August 06, 2023
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Party/Street Party
California Interfaith Power and Light
St. Francis Lutheran
152 Church Street
San Francisco CA 94114
We'll gather for food, music, and to swap our gently used clothing. Help us fight fast-fashion and the destructive ecological wake it leaves behind.
Please bring gently used and laundered clothing, shoes, and jewelry to swap.
Any items left will be donated to 'Out of the Closet' to benefit HIV healthcare.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 11:22AM
