From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Case for Upping the Ante on Pusillanimous Land Acknowledgments
Date:
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
How many feckless mea culpa land acknowledgements can a million soul-troubled mostly Euro and Asian folk murmur without troubling their soles to stop their gobs, and instead work for public policy that palpably hands to indigenous folk a fair share of the economic value of the land of San Francisco, known in pre-colonial days as Ahwaste?
Loads.
Join a moderated discussion of the sort of public policy that would bring power to truth in returning the economic value of land to all people in a practical fashion.
Loads.
Join a moderated discussion of the sort of public policy that would bring power to truth in returning the economic value of land to all people in a practical fashion.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 9:25PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network