The Case for Upping the Ante on Pusillanimous Land Acknowledgments

Date:

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

How many feckless mea culpa land acknowledgements can a million soul-troubled mostly Euro and Asian folk murmur without troubling their soles to stop their gobs, and instead work for public policy that palpably hands to indigenous folk a fair share of the economic value of the land of San Francisco, known in pre-colonial days as Ahwaste?



Loads.



Join a moderated discussion of the sort of public policy that would bring power to truth in returning the economic value of land to all people in a practical fashion.