From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Monterey 4th of July Parade: Walk with the Peace Coalition

Date:

Tuesday, July 04, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

The parade starts at the corner of Alvarado Street and Pearl Street, in Downtown Monterey. Assemble in the parking lot behind the CHOMP Behavioral Health Services building, 576 Hartnell St.





Assemble between 9 am and 10 am in the parking lot behind the CHOMP Behavioral Health Services building, 576 Hartnell Street (in the Hartnell Professional Center across from the Post Office). Please be in place by 9:45 am. The Parade starts rolling at 10:00 am sharp.



Peace symbols and dove signs will be provided -- or bring your own sign that promotes peace and justice, but please, no politically divisive messages.



Note: Traffic is expected to be heavy. Carpool, walk, or bike if you can.



For questions, email PCMC co-chair Sidney Ramsden Scott



Stay and enjoy music, food, and festivities hosted by the City of Monterey, 11 am - 4:30 pm at Colton Hall Lawn at Pacific Street in Monterey. Find details at Walk with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC) in the 4th of July, Independence Day Parade hosted by the City of Monterey. A strong turnout will show that peace activism is alive and well in our community! Please wear white clothing as a symbol of peace and unity.Assemble between 9 am and 10 am in the parking lot behind the CHOMP Behavioral Health Services building, 576 Hartnell Street (in the Hartnell Professional Center across from the Post Office). Please be in place by 9:45 am. The Parade starts rolling at 10:00 am sharp.Peace symbols and dove signs will be provided -- or bring your own sign that promotes peace and justice, but please, no politically divisive messages.Note: Traffic is expected to be heavy. Carpool, walk, or bike if you can.For questions, email PCMC co-chair Sidney Ramsden Scott sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.com Stay and enjoy music, food, and festivities hosted by the City of Monterey, 11 am - 4:30 pm at Colton Hall Lawn at Pacific Street in Monterey. Find details at https://shorturl.at/eoO09