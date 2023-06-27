top
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Media Activism & Independent Media

Julian Assange Birthday Banner Drop

Date:
Monday, July 03, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Pedestrian Overpass at Hwy. 880 in Berkeley, at the foot of University Avenue.
Julian’s Birthday Banner Drop and Letter Campaign July 3, 9-10am Across the nation and around the world activists will be dropping banners reminding the world and the Biden Administration that “Journalism is Not A Crime”. That if we wish to have a free and open press Julian Assange MUST BE FREED NOW! Join us for a one-hour banner drop in Berkeley. We are also asking folks to write letters or birthday cards to Julian in Belmarsh prison. Instructions for writing to Julian and additional suggested actions: https://writejulian.com/
For more information: https://assangedefense.org/event/julians-b...
