From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Julian Assange Birthday Banner Drop
Date:
Monday, July 03, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Pedestrian Overpass at Hwy. 880 in Berkeley, at the foot of University Avenue.
Julian’s Birthday Banner Drop and Letter Campaign July 3, 9-10am Across the nation and around the world activists will be dropping banners reminding the world and the Biden Administration that “Journalism is Not A Crime”. That if we wish to have a free and open press Julian Assange MUST BE FREED NOW! Join us for a one-hour banner drop in Berkeley. We are also asking folks to write letters or birthday cards to Julian in Belmarsh prison. Instructions for writing to Julian and additional suggested actions: https://writejulian.com/
For more information: https://assangedefense.org/event/julians-b...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 8:34PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network