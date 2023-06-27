Julian Assange Birthday Banner Drop

Date:

Monday, July 03, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Pedestrian Overpass at Hwy. 880 in Berkeley, at the foot of University Avenue.

Julian’s Birthday Banner Drop and Letter Campaign July 3, 9-10am Across the nation and around the world activists will be dropping banners reminding the world and the Biden Administration that “Journalism is Not A Crime”. That if we wish to have a free and open press Julian Assange MUST BE FREED NOW! Join us for a one-hour banner drop in Berkeley. We are also asking folks to write letters or birthday cards to Julian in Belmarsh prison. Instructions for writing to Julian and additional suggested actions: https://writejulian.com/