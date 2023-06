Google's Chrome browser needs to stop preventing us from opting out globally from websites that are tracking our every online move. Chrome Privacy now! At this webinar, we'll organize to pressure Google to provide the universal opt-out on Chrome, refine a demand letter to the company, and plan for a visit to Google to deliver our demand letter.Google claims to be a privacy-conscious company. But the lack of a global privacy control in their Chrome browser contradicts those value statements. Google makes efforts to protect online spying by "cleaning up" tracking, instead of letting Chrome users decide for themselves if they want to globally opt out of all third party trackers in their browser.That should be OUR decision.Join us in demanding that Google honor its commitment to user privacy.Here is how you can help:Circulate our demand letter to listservs and colleagues passionate about privacy.Join our webinar to refine and update the demand letter and organize a delegation visit to Google's headquarters.