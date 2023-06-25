top
U.S. Government & Elections Racial Justice

10 Years Since Shelby County: How Democracy Advocates Can Fight Back for Voting Freedom

sm_10_years_since_shelby_county_how_democracy_advocates_can_fight_back.jpg
original image (1253x626)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Campaign Legal Center watchdog group
Location Details:
Online event
10 Years Since Shelby County: How Democracy Advocates Can Fight Back for Voting Freedom

Join Campaign Legal Center (CLC) for a virtual discussion on how pro-democracy advocates can make democracy more inclusive and accountable through creative measures like state
Voting Rights Acts, independent redistricting commissions, and other commonsense measures that would protect and expand the freedom to vote.

June 28th at noon PT (3 PM ET)

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-years-since-shelby-county-how-democracy-advocates-can-fight-back-registration-663380909157


In the last decade, the Supreme Court has made a series of anti-democratic decisions including Shelby County v. Holder, which eviscerated Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA) by gutting the incredibly important “preclearance” process.

Preclearance dramatically transformed the freedom to vote for Black voters in the South by requiring states and localities with a history of racial discrimination to get voting law changes cleared by the Department of Justice or a three-judge federal court panel before going into effect.

Shelby County v. Holder was decided 10 years ago, but it continues to restrict Black voters’ freedom to vote to this day.

While the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Allen v. Milligan, which upheld the validity of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act—a vital tool designed to make democracy more equitable and accessible for voters of color—is heartening, there is a long way to go to achieve the promise of a fully equal, inclusive and accessible democracy.

During the event, CLC’s panel of experts will discuss how Shelby County v. Holder and Allen v. Milligan have impacted access to democracy and examine the fringe independent state legislature theory that the Supreme Court is weighing in Moore v. Harper.

The Campaign Legal Center is a nonprofit 501 government watchdog group in the United States. CLC supports strong enforcement of United States campaign finance laws. CLC supported the For the People Act.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-years-sinc...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 25, 2023 9:18PM
