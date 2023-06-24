From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
HOUSING! - A photo exhibit
Date:
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Class Conscious Photographers
Location Details:
Fremont Main Library
2400 Stevenson Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
2400 Stevenson Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
HOUSING ! - A photo exhibit in the large glass display case
In the midst of the greatest concentration of productive wealth in human history in the High Tech industry, we see all around us a relentless escalation in homelessness. Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, tens of thousands of people are unhoused, hundreds of people die on the streets every year, and the numbers just keep growing.
It is said that these people are “homeless,” but in reality their home is wherever they sleep, be it in a tent, a non-functioning vehicle, or a sheet of cardboard. They are “unhoused.”
Behind every tent and behind every vehicle is a human face – a human being who was once a neighbor, once a co-worker, once a schoolmate, a mother, a father, a daughter, a son. Every human face is a human being with thoughts and feelings, with pain and laughter, with aspirations and dreams.
Housing is a human right! Everyone needs housing!
Exhibit on display: Sunday, July 2 - Monday, July 31, 2023
Fremont Main Library hours: M-Tu 12 noon - 8 pm, W-Th 11 am - 6 pm, F-Sa 10 am - 5 pm, Su 1-5 pm
Featured photographers:
Andrés Alvarez, Brooke Anderson, Carlos Ayón, David Bacon, Susana Barron, Onaje Benjamin, Slobodan Dimitrov, Glenda Drew & Jesse Drew, Sharat Lin, Luís Enrique Morales, Eric Nomburg, John Novak, Ronald Orlando, Leopoldo Peña, Tracy Perkins, Yesica Prado, Edward Ramirez, John Urquiza, Ian Whitaker, Joyce Xi
Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers
In the midst of the greatest concentration of productive wealth in human history in the High Tech industry, we see all around us a relentless escalation in homelessness. Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, tens of thousands of people are unhoused, hundreds of people die on the streets every year, and the numbers just keep growing.
It is said that these people are “homeless,” but in reality their home is wherever they sleep, be it in a tent, a non-functioning vehicle, or a sheet of cardboard. They are “unhoused.”
Behind every tent and behind every vehicle is a human face – a human being who was once a neighbor, once a co-worker, once a schoolmate, a mother, a father, a daughter, a son. Every human face is a human being with thoughts and feelings, with pain and laughter, with aspirations and dreams.
Housing is a human right! Everyone needs housing!
Exhibit on display: Sunday, July 2 - Monday, July 31, 2023
Fremont Main Library hours: M-Tu 12 noon - 8 pm, W-Th 11 am - 6 pm, F-Sa 10 am - 5 pm, Su 1-5 pm
Featured photographers:
Andrés Alvarez, Brooke Anderson, Carlos Ayón, David Bacon, Susana Barron, Onaje Benjamin, Slobodan Dimitrov, Glenda Drew & Jesse Drew, Sharat Lin, Luís Enrique Morales, Eric Nomburg, John Novak, Ronald Orlando, Leopoldo Peña, Tracy Perkins, Yesica Prado, Edward Ramirez, John Urquiza, Ian Whitaker, Joyce Xi
Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers
For more information: https://classconsciousphotographers.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 24, 2023 9:16PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network