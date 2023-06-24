top
East Bay Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services

HOUSING! - A photo exhibit

sm_flyer_-_housing__photo_exhibit_-_ccp-fml_-_fremont_-_20230701_8.5x11.jpg
original image (1448x1860)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Class Conscious Photographers
Location Details:
Fremont Main Library
2400 Stevenson Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
HOUSING ! - A photo exhibit in the large glass display case

In the midst of the greatest concentration of productive wealth in human history in the High Tech industry, we see all around us a relentless escalation in homelessness. Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, tens of thousands of people are unhoused, hundreds of people die on the streets every year, and the numbers just keep growing.

It is said that these people are “homeless,” but in reality their home is wherever they sleep, be it in a tent, a non-functioning vehicle, or a sheet of cardboard. They are “unhoused.”

Behind every tent and behind every vehicle is a human face – a human being who was once a neighbor, once a co-worker, once a schoolmate, a mother, a father, a daughter, a son. Every human face is a human being with thoughts and feelings, with pain and laughter, with aspirations and dreams.

Housing is a human right! Everyone needs housing!

Exhibit on display: Sunday, July 2 - Monday, July 31, 2023
Fremont Main Library hours: M-Tu 12 noon - 8 pm, W-Th 11 am - 6 pm, F-Sa 10 am - 5 pm, Su 1-5 pm

Featured photographers:
Andrés Alvarez, Brooke Anderson, Carlos Ayón, David Bacon, Susana Barron, Onaje Benjamin, Slobodan Dimitrov, Glenda Drew & Jesse Drew, Sharat Lin, Luís Enrique Morales, Eric Nomburg, John Novak, Ronald Orlando, Leopoldo Peña, Tracy Perkins, Yesica Prado, Edward Ramirez, John Urquiza, Ian Whitaker, Joyce Xi

Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers
For more information: https://classconsciousphotographers.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 24, 2023 9:16PM
flyer_-_housing__photo_exhibit_-_ccp-fml_-_fremont_-_20230701_8.5x11.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (366.3KB)
Download a printable PDF flyer here.
https://classconsciousphotographers.org
