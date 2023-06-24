From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Car Plants Are Making Medical Equipment - And Things Should Stay That Way
The time has come for progressive nationalization and socialization. This includes the financial sector, because only if we gain control over the financing of socially necessary areas of production will it be possible to ensure that we as a society can plan our future and the future of our finite planet democratically and thus avert the impending climate catastrophe.
