A speak out was held in front of KPFA in Berkeley to protest CIA operative Ian Masters who the KPFA manager has put on for 10 hours a week. Masters whose family were personally involved in CIA coups puts ex-CIA and ex-FBI agents on his show regularly and supports US imperial adventures. He also supports the police in the continued imprisonment of Mumia Abu-jamal

A speak out took place at Pacifica KPFA radio station to protest former KPFK programmer Ian Masters. Masters had to resign from KPFK after telling listeners that they should make a financial boycott of KPFK and Pacifica and was publicly attacking other programmers at the station. His family is connected to the CIA and he has supported US interventions around the world. He also has on as guests many ex-CIA and retired FBI staffers. He has also supported the continued incarceration of framed journalist and political leader Mumia Abu-jamal and supported the police charges against Mumia.Many listeners in Los Angeles also were angry that he refused to have any Black guests on apparently because his rollerdex did not include African Americans.Speakers also discussed the history of the role of Zionism at KPFA and the silencing of critics of the apartheid Israeli regime by the management. The speak-out was sponsored by Rescue Pacifica and Pacifica Fightback.This action took place on 6/22/23

Production of Labor Video Project

Date: Sat, Apr 17, 2021 at 6:46 PM
Subject: Mumia
Dear Sheila,
If you talk to reporters who covered the case and those who knew Mumiaas fellow journalists when he got involved with MOVE then wasunderstandably outraged by the Philadelphia police's massacre of themovement and the burning alive of the children, it is no surprise hekilled the cop which is what he admitted to to the EMS crew whotreated him at the scene. I frankly don't understand why he doesn'ttell the truth and own what he did instead of feeding the martyr mythsto his gullible followers. There are plenty of black men in jail whoshouldn't be there. He just happens to be less deserving of adulation.But since I'm against capital punishment, he should not be on deathrow.
Cheers,
Ian Masters