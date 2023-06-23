From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Kickoff for 2024 California State Juneteenth Holiday
Date:
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Location Details:
Gold Rush Grill Cafe / Courtyard
O Street and 11th Street
Downtown Sacramento, California
O Street and 11th Street
Downtown Sacramento, California
Should the State of California align Juneteenth as an official paid holiday, with other Federal Holidays or celebrate an "optional" Summer Black History Street Party?
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 6:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network