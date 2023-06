RSVP:RSVP: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAofu6ppzMsHNcaMrERdSQGU49eBu8zuYrY#/registration Join us Mon. June 26th from 7 to 8 pm for a very special Zoom Panel with a discussion on the latest info surrounding the Juristac gravel quarry proposal, and how you can help! Our event will feature knowledgeable speakers and answer your pressing questions.Panelist include:Alice Kaufman, Policy Director of Green FoothillsHannah Moreno, Amah Mutsun Tribal MemberHelen Chapman, SCCDP Secretary - moderatorABOUT: ProtectJuristic.org & Amah Mutsun Tribal BandJuristac (Huris-tak) lies at the heart of the ancestral lands of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band near Gilroy, California. For thousands of years, our Mutsun ancestors lived and held sacred ceremonies at this location in the southern foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, above the confluence of the Pajaro and San Benito rivers.The sacred hills and open valleys at the heart of the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape are today bounded by the Sargent Ranch. An investor group based in San Diego purchased the land at a bankruptcy auction and is currently seeking to develop a 403-acre open pit sand and gravel mining operation on the property.The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band vehemently opposes the proposed mining project. We are asking the public to join us in standing for the protection of our sacred grounds.