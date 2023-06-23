top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/26/2023
South Bay Racial Justice

#NoQuarry: Protecting Juristac Sacred Land Forum w/ Amah Mutsun Tribal Band

sm_protect_juristac.jpg
original image (940x788)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, June 26, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
SBPA, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, Green Foothill
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
RSVP:
RSVP: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAofu6ppzMsHNcaMrERdSQGU49eBu8zuYrY#/registration

Join us Mon. June 26th from 7 to 8 pm for a very special Zoom Panel with a discussion on the latest info surrounding the Juristac gravel quarry proposal, and how you can help! Our event will feature knowledgeable speakers and answer your pressing questions.

Panelist include:

Alice Kaufman, Policy Director of Green Foothills

Hannah Moreno, Amah Mutsun Tribal Member

Helen Chapman, SCCDP Secretary - moderator


ABOUT: ProtectJuristic.org & Amah Mutsun Tribal Band

https://www.protectjuristac.org/about/

Juristac (Huris-tak) lies at the heart of the ancestral lands of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band near Gilroy, California. For thousands of years, our Mutsun ancestors lived and held sacred ceremonies at this location in the southern foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, above the confluence of the Pajaro and San Benito rivers.

The sacred hills and open valleys at the heart of the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape are today bounded by the Sargent Ranch. An investor group based in San Diego purchased the land at a bankruptcy auction and is currently seeking to develop a 403-acre open pit sand and gravel mining operation on the property.

The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band vehemently opposes the proposed mining project. We are asking the public to join us in standing for the protection of our sacred grounds.
For more information: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 5:47PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code