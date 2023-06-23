From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose: Bigger Than Roe! Protest Supporting Abortion Rights & Bodily Autonomy
Date:
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March & partners mobilization
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
200 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA, 95113
200 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA, 95113
PROTEST AGAINST FIRST ANNIVERSARY of DOBBS DECISION
In the year since Dobbs, 14 states have banned abortion outright. Several more have passed or plan to pass legislation banning abortion before most women know they’re pregnant.
We are ALL born free and equal in dignity and rights. The Supreme Court of the U.S. and the United States Congress have failed in their obligation to protect, respect, and uphold our human rights. The women's wave delivered a blow to anti-freedom politicians in the 2022 midterms, and now we are taking the fight out of D.C. and into every single state in this country.
On January 22, 2023, the anniversary of Roe V Wade, we mourned the loss of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections. We also send a clear message:
The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state and every legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat.
When the people decide, reproductive freedom wins.
Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is Bigger than Roe!
This event is part of the Women's March and partners nationwide weekend of action for abortion rights and bodily autonomy: https://www.womensmarch.com/
In the year since Dobbs, 14 states have banned abortion outright. Several more have passed or plan to pass legislation banning abortion before most women know they’re pregnant.
We are ALL born free and equal in dignity and rights. The Supreme Court of the U.S. and the United States Congress have failed in their obligation to protect, respect, and uphold our human rights. The women's wave delivered a blow to anti-freedom politicians in the 2022 midterms, and now we are taking the fight out of D.C. and into every single state in this country.
On January 22, 2023, the anniversary of Roe V Wade, we mourned the loss of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections. We also send a clear message:
The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state and every legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat.
When the people decide, reproductive freedom wins.
Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is Bigger than Roe!
This event is part of the Women's March and partners nationwide weekend of action for abortion rights and bodily autonomy: https://www.womensmarch.com/
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/bigg...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 12:16PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network