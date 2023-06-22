AVENGE BANKO! Defend Trans Lives!

Date:

Friday, June 23, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

a comrade

Location Details:

meeting at Dolores and 19th streets -- at the Mexican bell near the main park entry.

AVENGE BANKO! DEFEND TRANS LIVES!



We refuse to let the memory of our friend and neighbor Banko Brown fade away. The injustice of their death at the hands of private security still hovers over the city. Meanwhile, the core causes of this tragedy have yet to be addressed.



In recent weeks, fellow comrades have taken direct action across the city, declaring war on the capitalist police state that fuels violence against the poor, vulnerable and unhoused all over the Bay.



Mayor London Breed deserves to feel the displeasure and agitation of the masses in the face of this violence. So does DA Brooke Jenkins. So does every pig, corporate executive and privileged person who judges from their home, claiming that "theft" and "drugs" are destroying SF.



Ironic, considering the only thing destroying SF is the callous hand of capitalist liberalism, propped up by people who defend a wage-stealing corporate retailer over the needs of struggling people.



We refuse to march down this path toward oblivion, paved with the blood of Banko and so many other working-class people who have been oppressed by police and security forces across the city.



Instead, JOIN US on FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd as we raise our fists and voices for a revolution in thought and action.



We can do better. We MUST do better. AVENGE BANKO! DEFEND TRANS LIVES!