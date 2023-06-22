top
San Francisco

San Francisco LGBTI / Queer Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

AVENGE BANKO! Defend Trans Lives!

sm_img_8325.jpg
original image (1170x1158)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 23, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
a comrade
Location Details:
meeting at Dolores and 19th streets -- at the Mexican bell near the main park entry.
AVENGE BANKO! DEFEND TRANS LIVES!

We refuse to let the memory of our friend and neighbor Banko Brown fade away. The injustice of their death at the hands of private security still hovers over the city. Meanwhile, the core causes of this tragedy have yet to be addressed.

In recent weeks, fellow comrades have taken direct action across the city, declaring war on the capitalist police state that fuels violence against the poor, vulnerable and unhoused all over the Bay.

Mayor London Breed deserves to feel the displeasure and agitation of the masses in the face of this violence. So does DA Brooke Jenkins. So does every pig, corporate executive and privileged person who judges from their home, claiming that "theft" and "drugs" are destroying SF.

Ironic, considering the only thing destroying SF is the callous hand of capitalist liberalism, propped up by people who defend a wage-stealing corporate retailer over the needs of struggling people.

We refuse to march down this path toward oblivion, paved with the blood of Banko and so many other working-class people who have been oppressed by police and security forces across the city.

Instead, JOIN US on FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd as we raise our fists and voices for a revolution in thought and action.

We can do better. We MUST do better. AVENGE BANKO! DEFEND TRANS LIVES!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 3:35PM
