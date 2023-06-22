Inspector General Community Meeting

Date:

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time:

10:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Police News

Location Details:

News Release from the County of Santa Cruz:



The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) was approved by the Board of Supervisors on October 18, 2022. The purpose of the office is to improve public trust and confidence in law enforcement, promote the transparency and integrity of sheriff’s office operations, further policing standards rooted in equity and help ensure the professionalism of sheriff’s offices through objective reviews, independent investigations, and evidence-based policy recommendations.



The County appointed OIR Group to serve as the OIG and help assure the Sheriff’s Office receives public input about its activities and is responsive to the community