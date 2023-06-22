From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Police News
Location Details:
Hybrid Meeting
701 Ocean St., 5th floor Board Chambers, Santa Cruz
or https://tinyurl.com/SCCOIG
News Release from the County of Santa Cruz:
The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) was approved by the Board of Supervisors on October 18, 2022. The purpose of the office is to improve public trust and confidence in law enforcement, promote the transparency and integrity of sheriff’s office operations, further policing standards rooted in equity and help ensure the professionalism of sheriff’s offices through objective reviews, independent investigations, and evidence-based policy recommendations.
The County appointed OIR Group to serve as the OIG and help assure the Sheriff’s Office receives public input about its activities and is responsive to the community
For more information: https://www.oirgroup.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 12:26PM
