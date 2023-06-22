U.N. Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues: Peltier, Oak Flat and Line 5 in Final Report by Brenda Norrell

The priorities in the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues final report include the release of imprisoned Leonard Peltier, the protection of Apaches sacred Oak Flat, and decommissioning Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline. Censored News looks at what is included in the final report, and what is not.