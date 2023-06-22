From the Open-Publishing Calendar
U.N. Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues: Peltier, Oak Flat and Line 5 in Final Report
The priorities in the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues final report include the release of imprisoned Leonard Peltier, the protection of Apaches sacred Oak Flat, and decommissioning Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline. Censored News looks at what is included in the final report, and what is not.
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
NEW YORK -- The release of imprisoned Leonard Peltier, the protection of Apaches sacred Oak Flat, and the halt of Enbridge's Line 5 were included in the final report of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. The murders of Indigenous in Nicaragua, the imprisonment of Australian Aboriginal children, cross-border crime in the Amazon, and the rights and safety of Indigenous journalists are in the report from the UNPFII's 22nd session held in New York, April 17 -- 28, 2023.
The preservation of language was given the highest priority, pointing to the vision that Indigenous languages contain concepts that the future of the planet depends on.
Urging clemency for Leonard Peltier, the report states, “Owing to his age and poor health, his release is a humanitarian imperative.”
Stressing the need for the protection of world cultural sites from the mining giant Rio Tinto, the Forum urges UNESCO to step up its protection of world heritage and cultural sites to protect sacred places from Rio Tinto mining, including Apaches Oak Flat in Arizona. Rio Tinto blew up Australian Aborigines' ancient Juukan Gorge caves in Western Australia and 46,000 years of history was lost.
Fishing rights and the decommissioning of Enbridge's Line 5 are among the priorities included in the report. Urging Canada to decommission Enbridge’s Line 5, the report states, “The pipeline presents a real and credible threat to the treaty-protected fishing rights of Indigenous Peoples in the United States and Canada."
Deploring the horrific solitary confinement and imprisonment of Aboriginal children in Australia, the Forum urges a halt to the human rights abuses, and reform to prevent the removal of Indigenous children from their families and communities. During the live broadcast, it was reported that Aboriginal children are held in blood-stained cells and given "suicide tips."
However, some of the most controversial statements from governments -- China, Russia, Vietnam, and India -- and Indigenous Peoples fighting for their lives, revealed in the live broadcast, are not included.
Censored News Original Series on the U.N. Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues
Justice and Freedom for Leonard Peltier by AIM West at UN Permanent Forum
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/justice-and-freedom-for-leonard-peltier.html
Blackfeet: U.S. is the greatest violator of Native rights
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/blackfeet-to-united-nations-united.html
Live coverage: Winnemem Wintu, Alaska fishing, more
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/live-coverage-united-nations-indigenous.html
Mongolian youth: China's genocide cost language and lives
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/mongolian-youth-to-united-nations.html
China Denies Cultural Genocide in Mongolia
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/china-denies-cultural-genocide-in.html
What Interior Sec. Deb Haaland Failed to Tell UN: Lithium Mining at the Paiute Massacre Site at Thacker Pass in Nevada
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/video-of-lithium-mine-underway-at.html
Lithium Mining is Green Colonialism -- Duck Valley Paiute Shoshone to UN Permanent Forum
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/video-of-lithium-mine-underway-at.html
World Governments Rattled as Atrocities Exposed by Indigenous at UN Permanent Forum
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/world-governments-rattled-as-indigenous.html
Water is Life video: Lakota: Dismantling water colonialism
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/united-nations-water-is-life.html
Miskito Father of Assassinated Youth: Courage in Nicaragua
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/united-nations-father-of-assassinated.html
Mohawk Mothers Court Statement: Defending Native children's graves, the search for graves at the hospital used by the CIA and Canada for MK Ultra torture and mind control experiments in Montreal, Canada
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/mohawk-mothers-court-statement-and.html
Foreign mining giants join the United States government and oppose Apaches in court to seize Oak Flat for copper mining in Arizona:
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/foreign-mining-giants-join-us-to-seize.html
Inside the files: TigerSwan's spy documents at Standing Rock: Militarized police, surveillance by Energy Transfer's Dakota Access pipeline private security force, and infiltrators in North Dakota
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/inside-files-tigerswans-target-standing.html
BBC: Australian boy 13 served six weeks in solitary confinement, had no prior record
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-64960479
The UNFPII final report is on the web https://social.desa.un.org/issues/indigenous-peoples/unpfii/unpfii-twenty-second-session-17-28-april-2023
What Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Failed to Tell the U.N. Permanent Forum
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/video-of-lithium-mine-underway-at.html
Top photo: San Carlos Apache Chairman Terry Rambler urges protection of the sacred place of Oak Flat from a planned copper mine in Arizona. Screenshot by Censored News.
About the author
Brenda Norrell has been a news reporter in Indian country for 40 years, beginning at the Navajo Times during the 18 years that she lived on the Navajo Nation. She was a correspondent for Lakota Times, Associated Press, and USA Today. After serving as a longtime staff reporter for Indian Country Today, she was censored and terminated. She began Censored News in 2006. It is now a collective, in its 17th year with no ads, salaries, or revenues, with more than 22 million page views. Norrell has a master's degree in international health.
Copyright Censored News
Top photo: San Carlos Apache Chairman Terry Rambler urges protection of the sacred place of Oak Flat from a planned copper mine in Arizona. Screenshot by Censored News.
