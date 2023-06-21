From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Interior Sec. Haaland Supports Digging into Paiute Massacre Site for Lithium by Brenda Norrell Paiute Shoshone elders and youths were raided by police, and their Eagles Feathers were confiscated. Now, the foreign company Lithium Americas has filed a major lawsuit against the protectors of the Paiute Massacre Site. Interior Sec. Deb Haaland has further broken the people's hearts by voicing support for this violation of both sacred and human laws, imperiling future generations.



By Brenda Norrell

Censored News



OROVADA, Nevada -- Interior Sec. Deb Haaland supports digging into the burial places of massacred Paiutes for lithium -- and said she is doing the right thing.



The Associated Press reports that Haaland, whose department oversees Thacker Pass, said that while she supports the right to peaceful protests, her agency is in favor of the mine because "the need for our clean energy economy to move forward is definitely important."



Haaland said that when her agency inherits a project from a previous administration, "It’s our job to make sure we’re doing things according to the science, to the law."



However, the Interior Department and a federal judge are violating federal laws that protect Native American religious and burial places; endangered species and their habitat; and the groundwater.



Biden, the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management are responsible for the desecration and destruction, and for the police raid, which terrorized Native elders and youths protecting the burial place, where Paiute were massacred in 1865.



Humboldt Sheriffs Dept. and Lithium Americas' private security, Allied Universal, raided Ox Sam Camp, and illegally confiscated and abused Eagle Feathers. They terrorized a Dine' (Navajo) young woman in transit after arresting her.



Now the foreign company, Lithium Americas of Canada, has filed a major lawsuit against Paiute Shoshone elders and supporters for praying here, and protecting the burial places.



They are the People of the Ghost Dancers.



Read more:



AP article:



The Arrest and Raid of Ox Sam Camp, Censored News



https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/06/the-arrest-and-raid-at-ox-sam-camp-at.html



Ox Sam Camp: Watch the video:





Haaland says nuclear bomb industry will lead 'green transition' in Four Corners



Haaland said the atomic bomb industry, Los Alamos National Lab of New Mexico, would lead the 'transition to green' in Four Corners. Los Alamos maintains the nuclear weapons stockpile.



