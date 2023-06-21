top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/24/2023
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services LGBTI / Queer

Rainbow Oasis: Pride Celebration Hang-Out w/ Lighthouse for the Blind & Visually Impaired

sm_pride_flag.jpg
original image (960x639)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
LightHouse for the Blind & Visually Impaired
Location Details:
Hosted at LightHouse Headquarters

Making SF PRIDE accessible for blind & visually impaired
Happy Pride Month! Since 1970, June has been proclaimed Pride Month worldwide, and is a time to celebrate, honor, and acknowledge the LGBTQ+ community. LightHouse has been a proud San Francisco Pride Parade participant for many years, and while we aren’t marching this year, we’re excited to bring accessibility to some exciting new Pride events next week.

This year, LightHouse will be tabling at the 20th annual Trans March next Friday, June 23, at Dolores Park in San Francisco. Come and enjoy live performances, check out local vendors, and discover new community resources for members, friends and allies of the trans and gender non-conforming community.

LightHouse will then be hosting Rainbow Oasis: Pride Celebration Hang-Out on Saturday, June 24th at our headquarters.


SATURDAY, JUNE 24: Rainbow Oasis: Pride Celebration Hang-Out.

Make your SF Pride Festival and celebration home base at Lighthouse HQ on Market Street, Saturday afternoon on the day before the big parade.

Hang out with friends, enjoy refreshments, find a quiet place to relax away from the crowds and play some favorite rainbow games including Braille Uno and tactile Twister.

In addition, volunteers will be available for guides and visual interpretation to visit the Pride Festival at Civic Center, which will have concerts, vendors, and more.

RSVPs are required by June 22: https://lighthouse-sf.org/mc-events/rainbow-oasis-pride-celebration-hang-out-in-person/

For any questions, please contact Daisy Soto at dsoto [at] lighthosue-sf.org or 415-694-7328


ABOUT: LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Founded in 1902, San Francisco's LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired promotes the independence, equality and self-reliance of people who are blind or have low vision.
For more information: https://lighthouse-sf.org/mc-events/rainbo...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 4:41PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code