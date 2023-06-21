From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rainbow Oasis: Pride Celebration Hang-Out w/ Lighthouse for the Blind & Visually Impaired
Date:
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
LightHouse for the Blind & Visually Impaired
Location Details:
Hosted at LightHouse Headquarters
Making SF PRIDE accessible for blind & visually impaired
Making SF PRIDE accessible for blind & visually impaired
Happy Pride Month! Since 1970, June has been proclaimed Pride Month worldwide, and is a time to celebrate, honor, and acknowledge the LGBTQ+ community. LightHouse has been a proud San Francisco Pride Parade participant for many years, and while we aren’t marching this year, we’re excited to bring accessibility to some exciting new Pride events next week.
This year, LightHouse will be tabling at the 20th annual Trans March next Friday, June 23, at Dolores Park in San Francisco. Come and enjoy live performances, check out local vendors, and discover new community resources for members, friends and allies of the trans and gender non-conforming community.
LightHouse will then be hosting Rainbow Oasis: Pride Celebration Hang-Out on Saturday, June 24th at our headquarters.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24: Rainbow Oasis: Pride Celebration Hang-Out.
Make your SF Pride Festival and celebration home base at Lighthouse HQ on Market Street, Saturday afternoon on the day before the big parade.
Hang out with friends, enjoy refreshments, find a quiet place to relax away from the crowds and play some favorite rainbow games including Braille Uno and tactile Twister.
In addition, volunteers will be available for guides and visual interpretation to visit the Pride Festival at Civic Center, which will have concerts, vendors, and more.
RSVPs are required by June 22: https://lighthouse-sf.org/mc-events/rainbow-oasis-pride-celebration-hang-out-in-person/
For any questions, please contact Daisy Soto at dsoto [at] lighthosue-sf.org or 415-694-7328
ABOUT: LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Founded in 1902, San Francisco's LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired promotes the independence, equality and self-reliance of people who are blind or have low vision.
This year, LightHouse will be tabling at the 20th annual Trans March next Friday, June 23, at Dolores Park in San Francisco. Come and enjoy live performances, check out local vendors, and discover new community resources for members, friends and allies of the trans and gender non-conforming community.
LightHouse will then be hosting Rainbow Oasis: Pride Celebration Hang-Out on Saturday, June 24th at our headquarters.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24: Rainbow Oasis: Pride Celebration Hang-Out.
Make your SF Pride Festival and celebration home base at Lighthouse HQ on Market Street, Saturday afternoon on the day before the big parade.
Hang out with friends, enjoy refreshments, find a quiet place to relax away from the crowds and play some favorite rainbow games including Braille Uno and tactile Twister.
In addition, volunteers will be available for guides and visual interpretation to visit the Pride Festival at Civic Center, which will have concerts, vendors, and more.
RSVPs are required by June 22: https://lighthouse-sf.org/mc-events/rainbow-oasis-pride-celebration-hang-out-in-person/
For any questions, please contact Daisy Soto at dsoto [at] lighthosue-sf.org or 415-694-7328
ABOUT: LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Founded in 1902, San Francisco's LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired promotes the independence, equality and self-reliance of people who are blind or have low vision.
For more information: https://lighthouse-sf.org/mc-events/rainbo...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 4:41PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network