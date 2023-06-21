On Julian's Birthday Free Julian And Mumia NOW!Monday July 3 12 noon PM Harry Bridges Plaza Next to SF Ferry BuildingRally On Julian’s Birthday To Free Julian Assange & CWA NABET IFJ Journalist Mumia Abu-jamal journalist and publisher Julian Assange has been imprisoned in the UK for charges of espionage in the US for publishing WikiLeaks and faces extradition to the US and this is a threat to all journalists. The San Francisco Labor Council has supported him as well as journalists around the world. Even the New York Times, The Guardian and Washington Post are calling for his freedom since they could also be prosecuted.The International Federation of Journalists IFJ is supporting freedom for Assange and also calling for the release of journalist Mumia Abu-jamal who was a reporter at Philadelphia public radio and NPR where he provided commentaries. He has also won a Peabody award for his work and was a member of CWA NABET.Journalists and defenders of the rights of all journalists here and around the world will be speaking out.Initial Speakers:Edward Hasbrouk, National Writers UnionJohn Holmes, PFT Executive Board MemberSponsored by National Writers Union, WorkWeek, Bay Action To Free Julian AssangeFor More Info:NWU and IFJ raise our voices for jailed journalists Assange & Mumia at UN World Press Freedom Dayby Edward Hasbrouck, May 12, 2023NWU members Despina Afentouli (photo above) and Edward Hasbrouck, along with members of other affiliates of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), represented the NWU and IFJ at an all-day symposium held in the General Assembly chamber at United Nations headquarters in New York on World Press Freedom Day, May 2, 2023.We distributed a statement from IFJ noting the lack of progress on protection of journalists 30 years after the first annual World Press Freedom Day. In this statement, IFJ renewed its call for a new binding international treaty, a U.N. convention to protect journalists, “that will strengthen press freedom by forcing governments to investigate and respond to attacks against the media.”Since this event was being held in the U.S., we also took the opportunity, the first time that questions were taken from the floor, to raise our voice in the U.N. chamber on behalf of journalist members of the NWU and other IFJ affiliates who have been criminalized and imprisoned by the U.S. government:[click image above or click here for video clip of NWU & IFJ representative Edward Hasbrouck]I represent the International Federation of Journalists and the National Writers Union, one of its affiliates here in the United States.Since we’re naming names, I want to call the attention of this body to Julian Assange, who the U.S. is attempting to criminalize for publishing truthful information about U.S. war crimes, and the case of Mumia Abu-Jamal, a journalistand a member of our organization who has been imprisoned for decades in the United States.My question is:Since you are speaking of accountability, while it’s easy to speak of accountability for individual actors or to criticize small states in the global South, what are the means of accountability that can hold accountable the government of a great power such as the United States, in the global North, when its government attempts to criminalize journalism?A delegation including NWU President Larry Goldbetter and representatives of other IFJ affiliates visited Mumia Abu-Jamal in prison in March 2023 to express solidarity with him as journalists.U.N. human rights experts have spoken out against the treatment of Mumia Abu-Jamal, although not specifically about the violation of his human rights as a journalist.Throughout his imprisonment since 1981, Mumia has been undeterred in continuing to practice journalism, writing books and articles and producing radio commentaries from prison. Mumia recently began contributing articles to this NWU blog. We are proud to have Mumia as an NWU member, and we will continue to work for his freedom as a wrongly imprisoned journalist.European unions and associations of journalists, join the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in callingon the US government to drop all charges against Julian Assange and allow him to return home to his wife and children.Free Julian Assange, member of our organisationsPicture credits: FNSI.News 27-04-2023Share by e-mail Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedInOur Italian FNSI affiliates were visited today in Rome by Julian Assange‘s wife, Stella Morris. The Italian journalists’ union, at the initiative of its Campania branch, presented Julian Assange with an FNSI membership card. The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) passed on the initiative to its affiliates in Europe: 19 of them decided to follow the Italian example and grant Julian Assange membership (or honorary membership) of their organisations. The EFJ and its affiliates once again call on the UK authorities to release Julian Assange.Here is the joint appeal delivered to Stella Morris in Rome this morning:We, the undersigned European unions and associations of journalists, join the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in calling on the US government to drop all charges against Julian Assange and allow him to return home to his wife and children.We are gravely concerned about the impact of Assange’s continued detention on media freedom and the rights of all journalists globally. We urge European governments to actively work to secure Julian Assange’s release.To show our solidarity, we declare Julian Assange a full member, an honorary member or a free member of our organisations.Signed:Maja Sever, EFJ President and TUCJ President, CroatiaFabrizio Cappella, SUGC-FNSI Secretary, ItalySatik Seyranyan, UJA President, ArmeniaBorka Rudić, BHJA General Secretary, Bosnia & HerzegovinaSnezhana Todorova, UBJ President, BulgariaHrvoje Zovko, HND President, CroatiaEmmanuel Poupard, SNJ First General Secretary, FranceEmmanuel Vire, General secretary SNJ-CGT, FranceTina Groll, dju in ver.di President, GermanyMaria Antoniadou, JUADN President, GreeceLaszlo M. Lengyel, HPU Executive President, HungaryPavle Belovski, SSNM President, North MacedoniaLuís Filipe Simões, SJ President, PortugalDarko Šper, GS Kum President, SerbiaDragana Čabarkapa, Sinos President, SerbiaZeljko Bodrozic, IJAS President, SerbiaPetra Lesjak Tušek, DNS President, SloveniaMiguel Angel Noceda, FAPE President, SpainUrs Thalmann, impressum Director, SwitzerlandTim Dawson, NUJ, United KingdomJulian Assange FNSI-EFJ Joint DeclarationAdditional Info:Join IFJ CampaignFree Assange now!Assange: IFJ and EFJ co-sign open letter to US President BidenJulian Assange and the New York Times ProblemTlaib Leads Letter to DOJ to Drop Charges Against Julian Assange; Defends Freedom of PressJournalists Speak Up For AssangeSF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian AssangeSF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful ProgrammingKQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary 'Philly D.A.'Letter To KQEDUSA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN expertsLabor Action Committee To Free MumiaLabor, The Fight For CWA NABET Journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal & The Trade Union Bureaucracy ILWU 10, Labor & Community March & Rally On February 16, 2023ILWU Local 10 Stops Work & Rallies For Mumia With Tyre Nichols Family In San FranciscoAngela Davis Speaks For The Freedom of Mumia & ILWU Local 10 Stop Work Action To Free Him On 2/16/23Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023LWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-JamalILWU10 To Shutdown Bay Area Ports On 2/16/23 To Free CWA-NABET Journalist & Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal02/04/19 Resolution in Support of the Journalist & WikiLeaks Founder Julian AssangeAustralian Unions Support Julian AssangeLeaked Wikileaks Doc Reveals US Military Use of IMF, World Bank as “Unconventional” WeaponsUN experts urge UK to honour rights obligations and let Mr. Julian Assange leave Ecuador embassy in London freelyGerman Parliamentarians Call For Julian Assange's FreedomTlaib Leads Letter to DOJ to Drop Charges Against Julian Assange; Defends Freedom of PressApr 12, 2023Justice for AllPressDETROIT — Today, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) led Congressmembers Jamaal Bowman (NY-16), Cori Bush (MO-01), Greg Casar (TX-35), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Ilhan Omar (MN-05) and Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on the Department of Justice to uphold the First Amendment’s protections for the freedom of the press by dropping the Trump-era charges against Australian publisher Julian Assange and withdrawing the American extradition request currently pending with the British government.“Press freedom, civil liberty, and human rights groups have been emphatic that the charges against Mr. Assange pose a grave and unprecedented threat to everyday, constitutionally protected journalistic activity, and that a conviction would represent a landmark setback for the First Amendment,” the lawmakers wrote.Julian Assange faces 17 charges under the Espionage Act and one charge for conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. The Espionage Act charges stem from Mr. Assange’s role in publishing information about the U.S. State Department, Guantanamo Bay, and wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Mr. Assange has been detained on remand in London for more than three years, as he awaits the outcome of extradition proceedings against him.“The prosecution of Julian Assange for carrying out journalistic activities greatly diminishes America’s credibility as a defender of these values, undermining the United States’ moral standing on the world stage, and effectively granting cover to authoritarian governments who can (and do) point to Assange’s prosecution to reject evidence-based criticisms of their human rights records and as a precedent that justifies the criminalization of reporting on their activities. Leaders of democracies, major international bodies, and parliamentarians around the globe stand opposed to the prosecution of Assange,” the lawmakers continued.Leading global newspapers The New York Times, The Guardian, El Pais, Le Monde,and Der Spiegelhave taken the extraordinary step of publishing a joint statement in opposition to the indictment, warning that it “sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens to undermine America’s First Amendment and the freedom of the press.”Similarly, the ACLU, Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Defending Rights and Dissent, and Human Rights Watch, among others, have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland three times to express these concerns. In one of the letters, they wrote:“The indictment of Mr. Assange threatens press freedom because much of the conduct described in the indictment is conduct that journalists engage in routinely—and that they must engage in in order to do the work the public needs them to do. Journalists at major news publications regularly speak with sources, ask for clarification or more documentation, and receive and publish documents the government considers secret. In our view, such a precedent in this case could effectively criminalize these common journalistic practices.”“The prosecution of Mr. Assange marks the first time in U.S. history that a publisher of truthful information has been indicted under the Espionage Act. The prosecution of Mr. Assange, if successful, not only sets a legal precedent whereby journalists or publishers can be prosecuted, but a political one as well… We urge you to immediately drop these Trump-era charges against Mr. Assange and halt this dangerous prosecution,” the lawmakers concluded.The following organizations and world leaders have also spoken out against the Assange prosecution and its danger to the First Amendment and the freedom of the press:News Media: The New York Times; The Guardian; The Sydney Morning Herald; El Pais; Le Monde; Der Spiegel; The Nation; The Intercept. The Executive Editors of The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and USA Today.Organizations: Human Rights Watch, the ACLU; Defending Rights and Dissent; Amnesty International; Reporters Without Borders; the Committee to Protect Journalists; Center for Constitutional Rights; Demand Progress; First Amendment Coalition; Free Press; Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University; National Coalition Against Censorship; Project on Government Oversight (POGO); the Brennan Center; and PEN America.World Leaders/Political Figures: Australian PM Albanese; Mexican President Obrador; Brazilian President Lula da Silva; Argentinian President Fernández; Bolivian President Arce; Colombian President Petro; Former UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer; Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic; Sign on Letters from Legislators from the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Brazil.“Defending Rights & Dissent applauds Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s courageous defense of the First Amendment,” said Chip Gibbons, Policy Director, Defending Rights & Dissent. “Defending the Bill of Rights is the responsibility of every branch of government and we are proud to stand with those members of Congress who are joining with nearly every press freedom group and newspapers such as The New York Times, in calling on the Department of Justice to end its prosecution of Julian Assange. When the Trump Administration brought unprecedented Espionage Act charges against Julian Assange for doing what journalists do every day, they put the First Amendment in peril. To turn the page, the Biden Administration must heed the call of these members of Congress, human rights and press freedom groups, and halt this press freedom endangering prosecution.”“As Julian Assange marks four years in Belmarsh prison and faces possible imminent extradition to the United States, it’s more crucial for Members of Congress to speak up now than ever before,” said Rebecca Vincent, Director of Operations and Campaigns, Reporters Sans Frontières/Reporters Without Borders (RSF). “No one should face prosecution or the possibility of the rest of their lives in prison for publishing information in the public interest. As long as the case against Assange continues, it will be a thorn in the side of the US government, and undermines US efforts to defend media freedom globally. We welcome Representative Tlaib’s leadership on this issue and encourage widespread support for her call on the Justice Department to drop the charges against Assange. It’s time for the US to lead by example by bringing this 12 year-old case to a close and allowing for his release without further delay.”The full text of the letter can be found here.The Honorable Merrick Garland Attorney GeneralU.S. Department of Justice950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Room 1145Washington, DC 20530Dear Attorney General Merrick Garland,April 11, 2023We write you today to call on you to uphold the First Amendment’s protections for the freedom of the press by dropping the criminal charges against Australian publisher Julian Assange and withdrawing the American extradition request currently pending with the British government.Press freedom, civil liberty, and human rights groups have been emphatic that the charges against Mr. Assange pose a grave and unprecedented threat to everyday, constitutionally protected journalistic activity, and that a conviction would represent a landmark setback for the First Amendment. Major media outlets are in agreement: The New York Times, The Guardian, El Pais, Le Monde, and Der Spiegel have taken the extraordinary step of publishing a joint statement in opposition to the indictment, warning that it “sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens to undermine America’s First Amendment and the freedom of the press.”1The ACLU, amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Defending Rights and Dissent, and Human Rights Watch, among others, have written to you three times to express these concerns. In one such letter they wrote:“The indictment of Mr. Assange threatens press freedom because much of the conduct described in the indictment is conduct that journalists engage in routinely—and that they must engage in in order to do the work the public needs them to do. Journalists at major news publications regularly speak with sources, ask for clarification or more documentation, and receive and publish documents the government considers secret. In1 The Guardian, New York Times, Le Monde, El Pa