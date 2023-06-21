top
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Media Activism & Independent Media

Announcing unravel.noblogs.org

by unravel
Wed, Jun 21, 2023 10:41AM
counter-information project
sm_unravel-logo-1-768x502.jpg
original image (768x502)
unravel.noblogs.org
Unravel is a counter-information project with an insurrectional perspective that aims to connect acts of negation and attack in the so-called USA. Those in power want our acts to remain disparate and disconnected, the spark that drives each of us shielded from the other’s view. By weaving together the threads of action, this project hopes to draw throughlines in the struggles that anarchists engage in, in order to broaden and amplify shared projectualities.

Domination and authority cross us in a tangled and knotted web of ever more interconnected systems; unraveling this network at one point has the potential to create a cascade that throws everything into disarray, opening spaces for freedom. This website is explicitly anarchist, and accepts/reposts communiques, reportbacks, analysis, calls to action, events, and mass media articles about unclaimed acts of vandalism, sabotage, arson, or destruction.
For more information: http://unravel.noblogs.org
