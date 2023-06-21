New! Listen to this powerful podcast by the Mohawk Warrior Society. Mohawk Nation News. "The Kahnistensera, Mohawk Mothers of kahnawake, kanesatake, and akwesasne knew Louis karonhiaktajeh Hall, and were greatly influenced by his stories, philosophy and farsightedness. This podcast reveals many of his past, current and future insights into what lay ahead for the Mohawks."

MOHAWK WARRIOR SOCIETY: HANDBOOK ON SOVEREIGNTY & SURVIVAL PodcastPosted on June 20, 2023Mohawk Nation NewsMNN. June 20, 2023. The Kahnistensera, Mohawk Mothers of kahnawake, kanesatake, and akwesasne knew Louis karonhiaktajeh Hall, and were greatly influenced by his stories, philosophy and farsightedness. This podcast reveals many of his past, current and future insights into what lay ahead for the Mohawks.The Mohawk Warrior Society is one of the most successful militant organizations in North America. Their predecessors were key to the defeat of the French in Quebec and the United States in the War of 1812. Today, the Warriors are best known for their role in the 1990 Oka standoff against the Canadian army. In the new book, The Mohawk Warrior Society: A Handbook on Sovereignty and Survival, the movement for the first time tells its own history.We are joined by the editors of this unique anthology of resistance, Philippe Blouin, Matt Peterson, Malek Rasamny and Kahentinetha Rotiskarewake and also by Kwetiio and Karennatha who, along with Kahentinetha, are members of the group Kanien'kehà:ka Kanistansera, the Mohawk Mothers.Louis will always be honored by the people. The world will never forget the warrior flag he designed. Even the Kingsmen back in the 60's honoured Louis: Ah Louie Louie. Oh no, Said we gotta go. Yeah yeah yeah. Yeah yeah. Baby. Louie Louie. Oh baby. Said we gotta go. A fine little girl. She waitin for me. Catch a ship, across the sea. Sail that ship out all alone. Me never think how. I'll make it home. I'll make it home. Ah Louis Louie. No no no no. Make it home. . . . Louie LouieEpisode: 034 Mohawk Warrior SocietyDate: 18 June 2023 | Length: 70:23Listen to the podcast at:Briefing NotesKaroniaktajeh Louis Hall. The Mohawk Warrior Society: A Handbook on Sovereignty and Survival. (PM Press 2023)The Native and the Refugee. (Electronic Intifada 2015)Jon Elmer on Mohawk blockades (Al Jazeera June 2010)Jon Elmer on the Mohawk Warrior Society and the Canadian military (Inter Press 2007)see also The Brief Podcast 023: 500 Years of Indigenous Resistance with Gord HillMNN Court CorrespondentMohawknationnews.com Box 991, kahnawake que. canada J0L 1B0