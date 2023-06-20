From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bridge Bannering for Peace and Justice
Date:
Friday, June 23, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers United Front
Location Details:
We'll be on the pedestrian bridge over Geary at Webster near Japantown in San Francisco.
Join Revolutionary Workers United Front for this Revolutionary Friday event.
Banner for Peace and Justice on Friday, 6/23 from 1-2pm.
We'll display a variety of Peace and Justice banners.
Stop the War on the Poor
Hate has no Home Here
Demilitarize
Free Mumia
Recall Jenkins
Jail the Bankers
and have peace flags up on the bridge (Geary at Webster).
Other messages of peace and justice are most welcome.
We will hold signs for both motorists and pedestrians crossing on the bridge.
Chalking messages of peace and justice will also be a part of this action.
For the sake of the planet and all life, we demand an end to war!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 9:38PM
