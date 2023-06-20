top
California San Francisco Labor & Workers

1000 March San Francisco

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SEIU Local 1000 DLC 743
Location Details:
Outside 455 McCallister Street, Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco.
Announcement: The 1000 March
June 29th from 1pm - 2pm
SF Civic Center Plaza (outside 350 McAllister Street)

SEIU Local 1000 represents the largest group of California state employees. That includes nearly 1700 members and represented workers in San Francisco county specifically. The statewide member lead bargaining team’s main economic proposal in collective bargaining to our boss the State is a 30% General Salary Increase and full coverage of health care premiums for all represented workers.

We are reaching the final moments of negotiating time as the contract expires on June 30th. We call on all labor allies San Francisco Labor Council affiliates to join us for this Wednesday June 29th, 1:00 pm San Francisco Civic Center Plaza march.

SEIU Local 1000 is not backing down and intends to fight. Recently, State Senator Scott Wiener declared himself an ally for state employees. SEIU Local 1000 needs him to show up now for our fight for higher wages, and better benefits and work life conditions.

Join us, June 29th from 1pm - 2pm and march with us for a better State, and for a better future.

For justice, for solidarity!

John Torok, VP-Chief Steward
SEIU Local 1000 DLC 743 (San Francisco)

Ken Lustenberger, Shop Steward
SEIU Local 1000 DLC 743 (San Francisco)
