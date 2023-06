National Call: One Year Without RoeThursday, June 22, 2023 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT (7 PM - 8 PM ET)RSVP: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/national-call-one-year-without-roe Join NARAL Pro-Choice America for a short info call on the current state of abortion access as we approach one year without Roe v. Wade.We will be joined by providers who are actively helping patients access abortion care. After an educational panel, attendees will learn how they can join our work by collecting petitions in their own community.This event is virtual. More information will be provided after signing up.Together, we can create a future where reproductive freedom truly is for everybody. RSVP Today!