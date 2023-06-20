From the Open-Publishing Calendar
One Year Without Roe: The Current State of Abortion Access w/ NARAL Pro-Choice
Date:
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
NARAL Pro-Choice
Location Details:
Online teach-in
National Call: One Year Without Roe
Thursday, June 22, 2023 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT (7 PM - 8 PM ET)
RSVP: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/national-call-one-year-without-roe
Join NARAL Pro-Choice America for a short info call on the current state of abortion access as we approach one year without Roe v. Wade.
We will be joined by providers who are actively helping patients access abortion care. After an educational panel, attendees will learn how they can join our work by collecting petitions in their own community.
This event is virtual. More information will be provided after signing up.
Together, we can create a future where reproductive freedom truly is for everybody. RSVP Today!
For more information: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/nationa...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 12:27PM
► ▼ IMC Network