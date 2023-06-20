From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Rosa: Bigger Than Roe! PRIDE Solidarity & Bodily Autonomy March
Date:
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March SR and Sonma County Pride
Email:
Location Details:
Meet at Juilliard Park - gather by stone bridge
227 Santa Rosa Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA, 95401
Join Women's March Santa Rosa and Sonoma County Pride in marching for LGBTQIA+ rights, bodily autonomy rights, and protesting the one year anniversary of Roe being overturned.
When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Where: Meet at Juilliard Park - gather by stone bridge
More info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/women-s-march-santa-rosa-pride-solidarity-march-june-24th
Local incidents in Sonoma County of far right activity - attacks of vandalism, hate filled rhetoric on social media, and organized protests are escalating against members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Local LGBTQIA+ owned, operated, and friendly businesses have been vandalized as well as SRJC Queer Resource Center. March in solidarity and support those who are under attack.
March on Saturday, June 24th - one year to the day that Roe was overturned. We said this attack on rights would not stop with Roe and a year later there have been over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ laws proposed across the nation. We must show the Proud Boys of Sonoma County that their actions, hate and tactics of instilling fear are not welcome here.
Let's illustrate that our numbers of LOVE, KINDESS, RESPECT, & SUPPORT are far superior to their tiny hearts and hands of hate!
MARCH ROUTE:
Meet near the Juilliard Park's Stone Bridge starting at 10:30am then we march at 11am ...
Stopping at Astro Motel
Marching down Santa Rosa Ave. to Sebastopol Ave
At Sebastopol Ave. cross street to proceed northbound on SR Ave
Marching up Santa Rosa Ave to Courthouse Square
Take right at Fourth Street and march to E Street
Take right at E Street and march to D Street
Take right at D Street and march to 4th Street
Take left on 4th Street and march to Mendocino Ave.
Take right on Mendocino Ave. and march to 7th Street
Take left on 7th Street and march to B Street
Take right on B Street and march to crosswalk in front of Brew
Cross to Brew Coffee & Beer.
Sidewalks will be utilized for the march unless our numbers are too large for this to be safe. This march is for all ages and you are welcome to take care of your needs by skipping the march and joining us at Brew (estimated time of arrival is approx. NOON) - or- join us along the route such as Courthouse Square, the Sonoma County Library Main Branch or wherever you choose) - or - be creative such as gathering with friends and marching from SRJC to join us at Brew.
BRING Flags, signs, noisemakers and lots of love!!!
Thank you to Sonoma County Pride for all you do, your endless support, and taking the time to co-host, promote & participate in this Pride Solidarity March.
Questions or if you would like to volunteer along the route, please contact Leslie Graves at srwm2019 [at] gmail.com
This struggle is bigger than Roe. We are not done. And together, we will win.
This event part of the nationwide weekend of protest by Women's March and partners for human rights and bodily autonomy: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
For more information: https://www.womensmarch.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 12:02PM
