top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Actor Danny Glover Becomes Honorary Member Of ILWU Local 10 On Juneteenth

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 19, 2023 11:15PM
On Juneteenth ILWU Local 10 closed Ports throughout Northern California and made Danny Glover an honorary member of the Local.
glover_ilwu_with_clasp.jpg
San Francisco actor and activist Danny Glover was made an honorary member of ILWU Local 10
on Juneteenth. All Bay Area ports were shut down on the day and Glover and members of the
ILWU talked about his history and relationship with the ILWU 10 where he worked as a striking
student at San Francisco State strike in 1968.
ILWU Local 10 has also made Paul Robeson, Martin Luther King and Angela Davis honorary members.

Additional Media:
On 2023 Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 Closes N. Cal Ports & Makes Actor Danny Glover An Honorary Member
https://youtu.be/IuWwCx-mfNc

Life and Struggle Of Harry Belafonte With ILWU Local 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/rdgaRsRvUE8

"Mobilizing in Our Own Name: Million Worker March” With Danny Glover & Reading by Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/QJk-kvdT3FM

Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 On The Fight Of Transportation Workers And Black Workers
https://youtu.be/ZCG26zLttXY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/w4-h9OpHyK0
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code