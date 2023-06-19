From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Actor Danny Glover Becomes Honorary Member Of ILWU Local 10 On Juneteenth
On Juneteenth ILWU Local 10 closed Ports throughout Northern California and made Danny Glover an honorary member of the Local.
San Francisco actor and activist Danny Glover was made an honorary member of ILWU Local 10
on Juneteenth. All Bay Area ports were shut down on the day and Glover and members of the
ILWU talked about his history and relationship with the ILWU 10 where he worked as a striking
student at San Francisco State strike in 1968.
ILWU Local 10 has also made Paul Robeson, Martin Luther King and Angela Davis honorary members.
Additional Media:
On 2023 Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 Closes N. Cal Ports & Makes Actor Danny Glover An Honorary Member
https://youtu.be/IuWwCx-mfNc
Life and Struggle Of Harry Belafonte With ILWU Local 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/rdgaRsRvUE8
"Mobilizing in Our Own Name: Million Worker March” With Danny Glover & Reading by Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/QJk-kvdT3FM
Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 On The Fight Of Transportation Workers And Black Workers
https://youtu.be/ZCG26zLttXY
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/w4-h9OpHyK0
