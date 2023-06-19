On Juneteenth ILWU Local 10 closed Ports throughout Northern California and made Danny Glover an honorary member of the Local.

San Francisco actor and activist Danny Glover was made an honorary member of ILWU Local 10on Juneteenth. All Bay Area ports were shut down on the day and Glover and members of theILWU talked about his history and relationship with the ILWU 10 where he worked as a strikingstudent at San Francisco State strike in 1968.ILWU Local 10 has also made Paul Robeson, Martin Luther King and Angela Davis honorary members.