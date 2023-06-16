From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Long Haul Infoshop 30th Birthday Party

Date:

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Long Haul Infoshop

Location Details:

3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - 510 540 0751

The Long Haul Infoshop opened August 13, 1993 - like the worst case of poison oak in history it's still here. Zine Release Party, Live Music by TBA, free raffle & vegan chocolate cake. Maybe some old timers will drop by - come and visit.