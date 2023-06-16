From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Long Haul Infoshop 30th Birthday Party
Date:
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Long Haul Infoshop
Location Details:
3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - 510 540 0751
The Long Haul Infoshop opened August 13, 1993 - like the worst case of poison oak in history it's still here. Zine Release Party, Live Music by TBA, free raffle & vegan chocolate cake. Maybe some old timers will drop by - come and visit.
For more information: http://www.thelonghaul.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 11:33PM
