On 2023 Juneteenth, ILWU10 Closes N.Ca Ports & Makes Actor Danny Glover An Honorary Member
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 will close all ports in Northern California and make Danny Glover and honorary member of the Local. Retired ILWU Local 10 secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas talks about the history of Juneteenth and also the history of Danny Glover with the ILWU Local 10.
On 2023 Juneteenth ILWU Local 10 will be closing all Northern California Ports in a stop work action and make actor Danny Glover an honorary member of the Local. Clarence Thomas the former Secretary Treasurer of the Local talks about Juneteenth and why Glover is being honored by the Local. This interview was done on 6/16/23 by WorkWeek's Steve Zeltzer
Additional Media:
Life and Struggle Of Harry Belafonte With ILWU Local 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/rdgaRsRvUE8
"Mobilizing in Our Own Name: Million Worker March” With Danny Glover & Reading by Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/QJk-kvdT3FM
Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 On The Fight Of Transportation Workers And Black Workers
https://youtu.be/ZCG26zLttXY
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/IuWwCx-mfNc
