On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 will close all ports in Northern California and make Danny Glover and honorary member of the Local. Retired ILWU Local 10 secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas talks about the history of Juneteenth and also the history of Danny Glover with the ILWU Local 10.

