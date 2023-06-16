top
San Francisco
Indybay
California San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers Racial Justice

On 2023 Juneteenth, ILWU10 Closes N.Ca Ports & Makes Actor Danny Glover An Honorary Member

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 16, 2023 3:56PM
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 will close all ports in Northern California and make Danny Glover and honorary member of the Local. Retired ILWU Local 10 secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas talks about the history of Juneteenth and also the history of Danny Glover with the ILWU Local 10.
On 2023 Juneteenth ILWU Local 10 will be closing all Northern California Ports in a stop work action and make actor Danny Glover an honorary member of the Local. Clarence Thomas the former Secretary Treasurer of the Local talks about Juneteenth and why Glover is being honored by the Local. This interview was done on 6/16/23 by WorkWeek's Steve Zeltzer

Additional Media:

Life and Struggle Of Harry Belafonte With ILWU Local 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/rdgaRsRvUE8

"Mobilizing in Our Own Name: Million Worker March” With Danny Glover & Reading by Clarence Thomas
https://youtu.be/QJk-kvdT3FM

Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 On The Fight Of Transportation Workers And Black Workers
https://youtu.be/ZCG26zLttXY

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/IuWwCx-mfNc
§Danny Glover While On Strike At San Francisco State Strike
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 16, 2023 3:56PM
Danny Glover was one of the participants of the 1968 San Francisco State strike and worked on the docks during the strike.
https://youtu.be/IuWwCx-mfNc
§Black Soldiers At Milliken's Bend Battle
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 16, 2023 3:56PM
Lincoln and the North armed Black soldiers towards the end of the Civil war to win it and at Milliken's Bend battle they successfully defeated the Confederate troops. The Confederacy were terrified of armed and trained Black troops.
https://youtu.be/IuWwCx-mfNc
§Danny Glover Speaking At Labor Rally
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 16, 2023 3:56PM
Danny Glover has participated in many ILWU and labor events in Northern California and around the country.
https://youtu.be/IuWwCx-mfNc
