How the Supreme Court’s Hard-Right Turn Is Wreaking Havoc on Democracy
Date:
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Bennan Center for Justice
Location Details:
Online event
The headlines out of the Supreme Court lately are jarring: gun rights expanded, reproductive rights rolled back decades, racial justice and voting rights tossed aside. Driven by the majority’s originalist ideals, nine unelected justices who hold lifetime power are rapidly upending American life as we know it. How did we get here, and what can we do to protect democracy?
Today's Court is the most extreme in decades. A new book, The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America, by Brennan Center for Justice President Michael Waldman, takes us through the history of the nation’s highest court and details what reforms must be made to restore balance to our government. Timed with what is sure to be a consequential slew of opinions this June, Waldman — who served on the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States — provides a deeply researched analysis of the Court’s radical shift rightward and the fierce partisan politics that led us to this divisive moment.
Join us for a live virtual event on Wednesday, June 21, at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET). Waldman will be joined by Kareem Crayton, the Brennan Center’s senior director for voting and representation. Together, they will explore the threat the current Court poses and what can be done to shore up democracy. The conversation will be led by moderator Troy McKenzie, dean of the NYU School of Law.
Speakers:
--Michael Waldman, President, Brennan Center; Author of The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America
--Kareem Crayton, Senior Director for Voting and Representation, Brennan Center
--Moderator: Troy McKenzie, Dean, NYU School of Law
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-supermajo...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 8:59AM
