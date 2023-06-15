top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Seniors Are the Fastest-Growing Homeless Group. They Badly Need Services

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Michael Lyon
Email:
Phone:
415-215-7575
Location Details:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwdTzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09; Meeting ID: 864 6575 2525; Passcode: 465295
Seniors are the fastest-growing homeless group. Why?
What are the barriers to a solution?
And what can we do about it in SF?

An SF Gray Panthers forum on Tuesday, June 20, 1-3 pm on Zoom*

Speakers:
Dr. Allen Cooper& Allegra Fortunati: Overview of the status of unhoused seniors
Patti Prunhuber,Justice In Aging: areas for Activism
Kari Kientzy LCSW: Services in Shelters

About our speakers:
Dr. Allen Cooper: Professor of Medicine Emeritus Stanford University, Advisory Council Commission on Disability and Aging Services, District 6 appointee, Advisory and Oversight Council for the Dignity Fund

Allegra Fortunati: Former member Advisory Council to Commission on Disability and Senior Services and Ombudsman

Patti Prunhuber: Director, Housing Advocacy, Justice in Aging

Kari Kientzy LCSW: Adult protective Services, San Francisco Department of Disability and Aging Services Home Safe-services in shelters

There will be an opportunity for Q & A

*Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwdTzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09; Meeting ID: 864 6575 2525; Passcode: 465295
Phone in: 1 669 900 9128 US; or Find your local number at: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd8OWBYNPh
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 11:23PM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
