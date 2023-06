Seniors are the fastest-growing homeless group. Why?What are the barriers to a solution?And what can we do about it in SF?An SF Gray Panthers forum on Tuesday, June 20, 1-3 pm on Zoom*Speakers:Dr. Allen Cooper& Allegra Fortunati: Overview of the status of unhoused seniorsPatti Prunhuber,Justice In Aging: areas for ActivismKari Kientzy LCSW: Services in SheltersAbout our speakers:Dr. Allen Cooper: Professor of Medicine Emeritus Stanford University, Advisory Council Commission on Disability and Aging Services, District 6 appointee, Advisory and Oversight Council for the Dignity FundAllegra Fortunati: Former member Advisory Council to Commission on Disability and Senior Services and OmbudsmanPatti Prunhuber: Director, Housing Advocacy, Justice in AgingKari Kientzy LCSW: Adult protective Services, San Francisco Department of Disability and Aging Services Home Safe-services in sheltersThere will be an opportunity for Q & A*Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwdTzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09 ; Meeting ID: 864 6575 2525; Passcode: 465295Phone in: 1 669 900 9128 US; or Find your local number at: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd8OWBYNPh