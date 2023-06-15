From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Marxist Transgender Liberation and LGBTQ Rights in Actually Existing Socialist Countries
Date:
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Road Socialist Organization
Location Details:
San Jose Peace & Justice Center (48 S 7th St #101, San Jose, CA 95112)
Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) will have a two part presentation on Marxist transgender liberation and LGBTQ rights in actually existing socialist countries. Consisting of passages from Leslie Feinberg's "Transgender Liberation" that will be collectively discussed, and an educational on LGBTQ rights in currently existing socialist countries.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 9:35PM
