Marxist Transgender Liberation and LGBTQ Rights in Actually Existing Socialist Countries

Saturday, June 17, 2023

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Class/Workshop

Freedom Road Socialist Organization

San Jose Peace & Justice Center (48 S 7th St #101, San Jose, CA 95112)

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) will have a two part presentation on Marxist transgender liberation and LGBTQ rights in actually existing socialist countries. Consisting of passages from Leslie Feinberg's "Transgender Liberation" that will be collectively discussed, and an educational on LGBTQ rights in currently existing socialist countries.

