Free Drag Workshop
Date:
Monday, June 19, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Free Skool Santa Cruz
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
Monday June 19th, 5pm - free Drag Workshop @subrosa_space and part of @freeskoolsantacruz session.
Description: Drag Workshop is back! Come join us and make an outfit, design an act or practice a performance in an open format workshop! Hosted by Roxy Moron @roxxy.moron
Info about other Free Skool Santa Cruz offerings at linktree in bio @freeskoolsantacruz and @subrosa_space
Part of creating a new world is resistance to the old one. Through this project, we want to contribute to changing the ways we learn and the ways we relate to each other. And let’s enjoy each other’s company and spring and summer together!
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now.
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - more about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub (a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities).
For more information: https://linktr.ee/Freeskoolsantacruz
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 9:34AM
