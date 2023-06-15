top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/19/2023
Santa Cruz Indymedia LGBTI / Queer

Free Drag Workshop

sm_drag_workshop.jpg
original image (750x689)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, June 19, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Free Skool Santa Cruz
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
Monday June 19th, 5pm - free Drag Workshop @subrosa_space and part of @freeskoolsantacruz session.

Description: Drag Workshop is back! Come join us and make an outfit, design an act or practice a performance in an open format workshop! Hosted by Roxy Moron @roxxy.moron
Info about other Free Skool Santa Cruz offerings at linktree in bio @freeskoolsantacruz and @subrosa_space

Part of creating a new world is resistance to the old one. Through this project, we want to contribute to changing the ways we learn and the ways we relate to each other. And let’s enjoy each other’s company and spring and summer together!

—@@@@@—

SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now.

And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - more about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub (a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities).
For more information: https://linktr.ee/Freeskoolsantacruz
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 9:34AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code