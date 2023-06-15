From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Reclaiming Our Bodies: A Night of Art for Reproductive Justice
Date:
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
National Day of Action for Abortion Access
Location Details:
CounterPulse
80 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA, 94102
80 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA, 94102
Cost: $15 - all money raised will help fund abortion care
Tickets and info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reclaiming-our-bodies-a-night-of-art-for-reproductive-justice-tickets-646561291227
We'll be funding abortion for folks living in the Deep South while having fun doing it. Two days to the year mark of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we'll be joining together in community as we experience a night of art, pole dance performances, storytelling, and advocacy at CounterPulse (a non-profit event space that seeks to bring art to the Tenderloin).
All ticket sales will be donated to Louisiana Abortion Fund (LAAF). LAAF serves folks seeking abortion in the Gulf South (a.k.a the states with some of the most restricting abortion bans in the U.S. This fund provides direct funding in the form of pledges sent to clinics in states where abortion is legal as well as practical support and connection to outside resources to assist our callers in accessing that care.
YOUR TICKET PURCHASE WILL FUND ABORTION AND FUNDING ABORTION IS POWER!
This event is listed on the National Day of Action for Abortion Access being organized
by Women's March and partners: https://action.womensmarch.com/calendars/june-24
Tickets and info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reclaiming-our-bodies-a-night-of-art-for-reproductive-justice-tickets-646561291227
We'll be funding abortion for folks living in the Deep South while having fun doing it. Two days to the year mark of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we'll be joining together in community as we experience a night of art, pole dance performances, storytelling, and advocacy at CounterPulse (a non-profit event space that seeks to bring art to the Tenderloin).
All ticket sales will be donated to Louisiana Abortion Fund (LAAF). LAAF serves folks seeking abortion in the Gulf South (a.k.a the states with some of the most restricting abortion bans in the U.S. This fund provides direct funding in the form of pledges sent to clinics in states where abortion is legal as well as practical support and connection to outside resources to assist our callers in accessing that care.
YOUR TICKET PURCHASE WILL FUND ABORTION AND FUNDING ABORTION IS POWER!
This event is listed on the National Day of Action for Abortion Access being organized
by Women's March and partners: https://action.womensmarch.com/calendars/june-24
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reclaiming-ou...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 6:29AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network