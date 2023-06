Cost: $15 - all money raised will help fund abortion careTickets and info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reclaiming-our-bodies-a-night-of-art-for-reproductive-justice-tickets-646561291227 We'll be funding abortion for folks living in the Deep South while having fun doing it. Two days to the year mark of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we'll be joining together in community as we experience a night of art, pole dance performances, storytelling, and advocacy at CounterPulse (a non-profit event space that seeks to bring art to the Tenderloin).All ticket sales will be donated to Louisiana Abortion Fund (LAAF). LAAF serves folks seeking abortion in the Gulf South (a.k.a the states with some of the most restricting abortion bans in the U.S. This fund provides direct funding in the form of pledges sent to clinics in states where abortion is legal as well as practical support and connection to outside resources to assist our callers in accessing that care.YOUR TICKET PURCHASE WILL FUND ABORTION AND FUNDING ABORTION IS POWER!This event is listed on the National Day of Action for Abortion Access being organizedby Women's March and partners: https://action.womensmarch.com/calendars/june-24