top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/12/2023
San Francisco Arts + Action Media Activism & Independent Media

San Francisco Frozen Film Festival

sm_sffff_2023_poster_digital.jpg
original image (1650x2550)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Frozen Film Festival (SFFFF)
Location Details:
The Cut Outdoor Cinema: 250 MAIN ST. SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105
We are excited to announce this year’s SF Frozen Film Festival! SFFFF2023 will feature 156 films from over 50 countries. We are back in person with an awesome rooftop-outdoor theater experience in downtown SF by the ballpark. You’ll be able to watch films outside with an incredible view of the city and special headphones so you can hear perfect sound. Thank you for supporting our 17th year of bringing independent film, music, and art events to the S.F. Bay Area. We hope you can help amplify the many voices and topics showcased by saving the date on your calendar (July 12-16th) and reserving your all-festival pass today.

All festival passes are now available while supplies last. Only 25$ gets you into EVERY FILM in our new SF rooftop venue ‘The Cut Outdoor Cinema’ and includes a code for the online selections AND the opening night party! It also allows you to screen an additional 70 films online!

At this price these will sell out- secure yours today by buying it here.

A few festival program highlights:

Come chill with the Friday night screening of the newly declassified UFO footage doc ’The Phoenix Incident’ that will really shed light on why the Westfield Mall stopped paying rent!

Stoker Machine, an award-winning animated surf documentary and Sports Fanatics, a documentary that explores the physical, mental, and social effects of being a sports fanatic, and their impact on sports filmed in the San Francisco Bay Area; or, Protecting the River Krupa, an exploration of Europe’s waterways and the countries that are rallying to protect the continent’s last free-flowing rivers—before it’s too late. All playing part of the Short Documentary Film Collection.

Las Muralistas: Our Walls, Our Stories a 25-minute documentary in partnership with SFMOMA featuring women muralists whose works cover the walls of San Francisco’s Mission District. Double Cultura, a story of a twelve year who takes on the overwhelming responsibility of being her immigrant mothers’ translator. Both are playing with ten other short films as part of the 2023 Bay Area Local Film Program.

Look Like You: a story of overcoming challenge and growing up as a queer outcast, and Boifriend, a story of a gay cis woman's father who is surprisingly happy when she brings her transmasc boyfriend home. Both play with other amazing films part of the LGBTQ+ Themed Short Program.

Hating Beckett A couple’s post-theater dinner date turns confrontational to the point of disclosed trauma, bitter recriminations and hurled bread rolls, and CUCKOO! an Absurd comedy about a lonely man who lives inside a cuckoo clock. Both play with other humorous films part of the 2023 Comedic Short Films collection.

Forgotten Fountains, an experimental documentary that harnesses Super 8mm and found 16mm footage to explore drinking fountains as a lens on the broader infrastructure crisis in the United States, and, Safe Passage (for Sheila), a look at living alone during the pandemic and challenging the femme fatale stereotype. The two and thirteen other thought provoking and compelling art films play part of the Experimental Short Film & Visual Art program.

SFFFF2023 is open to all ages and runs July 12th through July 16th. For more information about SFFFF2023 and this year’s Frozen Film Festival please visit https://www.frozenfilmfestival.com/2023lineup.

The San Francisco Frozen Film Festival is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that recognizes and promotes independent filmmakers, youths, filmmakers of conscience, and artists from underserved communities both locally and abroad. For more information on the San Francisco Frozen Film Festival organization, please visit frozenfilmfestival.com. #SFFFF2023

We hope to see you there!

San Francisco Frozen Film Festival

For more information: https://www.frozenfilmfestival.com
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 2:11PM
§Event Schedule
by Frozen Film Festival (SFFFF)
Wed, Jun 14, 2023 2:11PM
unnamed.jpg
https://www.frozenfilmfestival.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code