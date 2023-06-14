From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Frozen Film Festival
Date:
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Frozen Film Festival (SFFFF)
Location Details:
The Cut Outdoor Cinema: 250 MAIN ST. SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105
We are excited to announce this year’s SF Frozen Film Festival! SFFFF2023 will feature 156 films from over 50 countries. We are back in person with an awesome rooftop-outdoor theater experience in downtown SF by the ballpark. You’ll be able to watch films outside with an incredible view of the city and special headphones so you can hear perfect sound. Thank you for supporting our 17th year of bringing independent film, music, and art events to the S.F. Bay Area. We hope you can help amplify the many voices and topics showcased by saving the date on your calendar (July 12-16th) and reserving your all-festival pass today.
All festival passes are now available while supplies last. Only 25$ gets you into EVERY FILM in our new SF rooftop venue ‘The Cut Outdoor Cinema’ and includes a code for the online selections AND the opening night party! It also allows you to screen an additional 70 films online!
At this price these will sell out- secure yours today by buying it here.
A few festival program highlights:
Come chill with the Friday night screening of the newly declassified UFO footage doc ’The Phoenix Incident’ that will really shed light on why the Westfield Mall stopped paying rent!
Stoker Machine, an award-winning animated surf documentary and Sports Fanatics, a documentary that explores the physical, mental, and social effects of being a sports fanatic, and their impact on sports filmed in the San Francisco Bay Area; or, Protecting the River Krupa, an exploration of Europe’s waterways and the countries that are rallying to protect the continent’s last free-flowing rivers—before it’s too late. All playing part of the Short Documentary Film Collection.
Las Muralistas: Our Walls, Our Stories a 25-minute documentary in partnership with SFMOMA featuring women muralists whose works cover the walls of San Francisco’s Mission District. Double Cultura, a story of a twelve year who takes on the overwhelming responsibility of being her immigrant mothers’ translator. Both are playing with ten other short films as part of the 2023 Bay Area Local Film Program.
Look Like You: a story of overcoming challenge and growing up as a queer outcast, and Boifriend, a story of a gay cis woman's father who is surprisingly happy when she brings her transmasc boyfriend home. Both play with other amazing films part of the LGBTQ+ Themed Short Program.
Hating Beckett A couple’s post-theater dinner date turns confrontational to the point of disclosed trauma, bitter recriminations and hurled bread rolls, and CUCKOO! an Absurd comedy about a lonely man who lives inside a cuckoo clock. Both play with other humorous films part of the 2023 Comedic Short Films collection.
Forgotten Fountains, an experimental documentary that harnesses Super 8mm and found 16mm footage to explore drinking fountains as a lens on the broader infrastructure crisis in the United States, and, Safe Passage (for Sheila), a look at living alone during the pandemic and challenging the femme fatale stereotype. The two and thirteen other thought provoking and compelling art films play part of the Experimental Short Film & Visual Art program.
SFFFF2023 is open to all ages and runs July 12th through July 16th. For more information about SFFFF2023 and this year’s Frozen Film Festival please visit https://www.frozenfilmfestival.com/2023lineup.
The San Francisco Frozen Film Festival is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that recognizes and promotes independent filmmakers, youths, filmmakers of conscience, and artists from underserved communities both locally and abroad. For more information on the San Francisco Frozen Film Festival organization, please visit frozenfilmfestival.com. #SFFFF2023
We hope to see you there!
San Francisco Frozen Film Festival
All festival passes are now available while supplies last. Only 25$ gets you into EVERY FILM in our new SF rooftop venue ‘The Cut Outdoor Cinema’ and includes a code for the online selections AND the opening night party! It also allows you to screen an additional 70 films online!
At this price these will sell out- secure yours today by buying it here.
A few festival program highlights:
Come chill with the Friday night screening of the newly declassified UFO footage doc ’The Phoenix Incident’ that will really shed light on why the Westfield Mall stopped paying rent!
Stoker Machine, an award-winning animated surf documentary and Sports Fanatics, a documentary that explores the physical, mental, and social effects of being a sports fanatic, and their impact on sports filmed in the San Francisco Bay Area; or, Protecting the River Krupa, an exploration of Europe’s waterways and the countries that are rallying to protect the continent’s last free-flowing rivers—before it’s too late. All playing part of the Short Documentary Film Collection.
Las Muralistas: Our Walls, Our Stories a 25-minute documentary in partnership with SFMOMA featuring women muralists whose works cover the walls of San Francisco’s Mission District. Double Cultura, a story of a twelve year who takes on the overwhelming responsibility of being her immigrant mothers’ translator. Both are playing with ten other short films as part of the 2023 Bay Area Local Film Program.
Look Like You: a story of overcoming challenge and growing up as a queer outcast, and Boifriend, a story of a gay cis woman's father who is surprisingly happy when she brings her transmasc boyfriend home. Both play with other amazing films part of the LGBTQ+ Themed Short Program.
Hating Beckett A couple’s post-theater dinner date turns confrontational to the point of disclosed trauma, bitter recriminations and hurled bread rolls, and CUCKOO! an Absurd comedy about a lonely man who lives inside a cuckoo clock. Both play with other humorous films part of the 2023 Comedic Short Films collection.
Forgotten Fountains, an experimental documentary that harnesses Super 8mm and found 16mm footage to explore drinking fountains as a lens on the broader infrastructure crisis in the United States, and, Safe Passage (for Sheila), a look at living alone during the pandemic and challenging the femme fatale stereotype. The two and thirteen other thought provoking and compelling art films play part of the Experimental Short Film & Visual Art program.
SFFFF2023 is open to all ages and runs July 12th through July 16th. For more information about SFFFF2023 and this year’s Frozen Film Festival please visit https://www.frozenfilmfestival.com/2023lineup.
The San Francisco Frozen Film Festival is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that recognizes and promotes independent filmmakers, youths, filmmakers of conscience, and artists from underserved communities both locally and abroad. For more information on the San Francisco Frozen Film Festival organization, please visit frozenfilmfestival.com. #SFFFF2023
We hope to see you there!
San Francisco Frozen Film Festival
For more information: https://www.frozenfilmfestival.com
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 2:11PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network