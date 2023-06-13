top
San Francisco Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

POA: Shut it Down!

POA: Shut it Down!

sm_shut_down_banner_2.jpeg
original image (4032x3024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 16, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers United Front
Location Details:
On the sidewalk in front of the San Francisco Police Officers Association: 800 Bryant @ 6th Street in San Francisco
All are welcomed to stand with us for our Revolutionary Friday activites, most Fridays from 1-2pm.
We stand and chant, hold signs and banners and chalk the sidewalk, bringing attention to the crimes of the SFPD. District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins: Resign! No more stolen lives!

Our Demands:
-Recall Brooke Jenkins
-The Police Officers Association be SHUT DOWN!
-The SF POA Be Declared a Non-Grata Organization
-Abolish the ‘Officers Bill of Rights’ – This has been used to protect officers in abusing our communities!
-Jail Killer Cops – we demand killer cops be charged and convicted with murder
-Abolish the Police!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 4:24PM
sm_recalljenkins_chalk_ri.jpeg
original image (3024x3024)
sm_adrienne_no_forsfpd_chalk.jpeg
original image (3024x4032)
