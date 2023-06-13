top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Film Screening - "Finite: The Climate Of Change"

Date:
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
The Roxy SF
Location Details:
The Roxy Theater, 3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Finite: The Climate of Change is an insider’s view of the world of direct action; a raw, authentic and emotional insight into the David and Goliath battle between frontline communities, activists and fossil fuel corporations.

Co-Presented by Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area
For more information: https://roxie.com/film/finite-the-climate-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 12:21PM
