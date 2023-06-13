Film Screening - "Finite: The Climate Of Change"

Date:

Sunday, July 09, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

The Roxy SF

Location Details:

The Roxy Theater, 3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Finite: The Climate of Change is an insider’s view of the world of direct action; a raw, authentic and emotional insight into the David and Goliath battle between frontline communities, activists and fossil fuel corporations.



In Germany, concerned citizens step forward to save an ancient forest from one of Europe’s

biggest coal mines. They form an unlikely alliance with a frustrated community in rural England

who are forced into action to protect their homes from a new opencast coal mine. FINITE: The

Climate of Change is an insider’s view of the world of direct action; a raw, authentic and

emotional insight into the David and Goliath battle between frontline communities, activists and

fossil fuel corporations.



Co-Presented by Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area