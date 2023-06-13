From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film Screening - "Finite: The Climate Of Change"
Date:
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
The Roxy SF
Location Details:
The Roxy Theater, 3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Finite: The Climate of Change is an insider’s view of the world of direct action; a raw, authentic and emotional insight into the David and Goliath battle between frontline communities, activists and fossil fuel corporations.
In Germany, concerned citizens step forward to save an ancient forest from one of Europe’s
biggest coal mines. They form an unlikely alliance with a frustrated community in rural England
who are forced into action to protect their homes from a new opencast coal mine. FINITE: The
Climate of Change is an insider’s view of the world of direct action; a raw, authentic and
emotional insight into the David and Goliath battle between frontline communities, activists and
fossil fuel corporations.
Co-Presented by Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area
For more information: https://roxie.com/film/finite-the-climate-...
